WWE release Austin Aries

Austin Aries departs from WWE (image: Sportskeeda)

The raid of WWE from the independent scene saw the company capture one of Impact Wrestling's top talents of years gone by as Austin Aries signed on the dotted line.

Thrust into the developmental roster of NXT and battling the likes of Baron Corbin, Finn Balor, Shinsuke Nakamura - he impressed many and it was no surprise to see him in the 205 Live brand shortly after.

Now however, the dream seems to have turned into a nightmare as WWE release Aries but there may be more than what meets the eye.

Future endeavours

The aura of Aries came with that big match feel, as he battled Cruiserweight champion Neville on three separate pay-per-view events but he could never get past the King of 205 Live.

Now, after talk of taking time off, a decision on WWE's part has been made as the company release the 39-year-old but was it following the request of the man himself.

Many have found that the grass may not always be greener on the other side, with WWE not for every professional wrestler and Aries may be one of them.

A tweet following WWE's announcement may provide much more insight.