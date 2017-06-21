Four competitors officially announced for the Mae Young Classic

Toni Storm has been officially entered in the tournament. Photo-Wrestling-News.net

Following a rumoured list of females that are expected to be in the Mae Young Classic this summer, the WWE has decided to officially announce four competitors who will be definitely competing in the upcoming tournament. In a smart PR move on the WWE's behalf, they instantly took the attention away from the rumours in order for the wrestling world to focus on four ladies who will be hitting the Full Sail ring later on this year in the first ever women's tournament in WWE.

Lacey Evans

Lacey Evans has been confirmed by WWE. Photo- WWE.com

One name that was mentioned on the rumoured list that was all over the internet last week was Lacey Evans who is someone who will be familiar to those who watch NXT as she has appeared inside the yellow ropes on several occasions lately. The former US Marine Corps has earned the nickname of 'The Lady of NXT' and is determined to show everybody in her way what she is capable of inside the ring.

Whilst she hasn't had too many opportunities in the spotlight on NXT as of writing, an impressive showing during the Mae Young Classic could be exactly what she needs to push her to the main event level of the women's division.

Sarah Logan

Will Logan be the first victor of this tournament? Photo-WWE.com

Another wrestler who will be known to fans of NXT is Sarah Logan who has appeared on William Regal's brand on multiple occasions and is currently benefitting from working at the WWE Performance Center. Starting her career in 2011 on the American Independent scene, Logan quickly gained a reputation for her tough, fight like style in the ring and even had a spell in Japan prior to her joining WWE.

Logan made her WWE television debut with NXT earlier in the year and has also competed in Olympic powerlifting competitions, showing she is nobody to be messed with.

Princesa Sugehit

Will the masked sensation be a hit in WWE? Photo-WWE.com

One name that was not on the rumoured list of competitors is that of Princesa Sugehit, however, the WWE has confirmed that the masked veteran will be involved in the Mae Young Classic, bringing some international flair to the competition from Mexico. As one of the most highly esteemed and experienced masked wrestlers in Mexico, Sugehit began her professional career in 1996 and has countless accolades to her name.

The current Mexican National Women's Champion has won several championships for companies such as CMLL and AAA as well as gaining the masks of plenty of her rivals, which is considered the highest prize in Mexico; proving she is not somebody to be taken lightly.

Toni Storm

The PROGRESS Women's Champion is hoping to take the tournament by storm. Photo-WWE.com

Finally, the last confirmed name by WWE comes from English shores and is the current reigning and defending PROGRESS Women's Champion. PROGRESS is one of the UK's standout independent promotions and the fact that Toni Storm carries their Women's Championship is a big statement about her abilities inside the squared circle.

Despite being based in England and working the independent circuit across the country, Storm is actually from New Zealand and grew up in Australia, a country that has produced athletes such as Emma. Storm has wrestled in 13 countries before the age of 20, capturing championships along the way and is incredibly experienced and well versed in many different styles; making her a major threat in the Mae Young Classic.