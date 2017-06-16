Money in the Bank 2017 Predictions

Who will be walking away with the prizes on Sunday? Photo-Heavy.com

Once again it is PPV time (it doesn't seem like two minutes ago since last writing that), yet here we are ready for SmackDown Live's next instalment of PPV action and it's Money in the Bank. One of the most enjoyable and unpredictable shows of the year which is quickly creeping its way into becoming a 'big four' show due to its importance.

Thankfully, the show itself has a strong card for those who are becoming tired of the constant PPV's and it is an unpredictable card for the most part which should make for a fun night. There have also been rumblings that a certain wrestling couple who might be familiar to those who have watched TNA are set to appear on the blue brand in the near future, but that remains to be seen.

Women's Championship Match- Naomi (c) vs Lana

Will Lana pull off another SmackDown Live surprise? Photo-WWE.com

Matthew Wilkinson: It's very rare that somebody gets a championship match in their debut, but that is the opportunity that has presented itself to Lana after she got under Naomi's skin. It's an interesting situation and has people interested based on the unknown but make no mistake; this could be a car crash. Nobody knows the abilities of Lana but we will find out in this championship match. Whilst the opportunity will boost Lana's status straight away, there is no doubt that a title change shouldn't take place here, as the character needs more development.

Prediction- Lana

Joel Lampkin: Naomi has been a less than impressive title holder during her second reign just twice following her title victory at WrestleMania, but while her holding the gold is not an issue, the bigger story lies with Lana. The Ravishing Russian is an unknown quantity; no one knows what she is capable of doing in a WWE ring but what better way to announce it than by her winning the title in her very first match? With Rusev coming back into the picture in some capacity, their partnership could be a very welcome one should it arise.

Prediction: Lana

Women's Money in the Bank- Charlotte vs Becky Lynch vs Tamina vs Natalya vs Carmella

Who will be the first ever Miss MITB? Photo-WWE.com

Matthew Wilkinson: This Sunday sees another historical night for women's wrestling and the expectations and pressure are certainly high for the women involved. However, the abilities of those in the match are equally as high and if they pull it off this could be a show-stealing match and a major moment in the women's evolution. The only obvious person to not win here is Charlotte, as she doesn't need the case to be the top women on the brand, yet everyone else could be boosted by the victory; making this an unpredictable matchup. However, with James Ellsworth by her side, Carmella has a distinct advantage and arguably needs the victory the most to push her to the main event level.

Prediction: Carmella

Joel Lampkin: The women of SmackDown Live have the major opportunity to show that they are as good as the men, with the added danger of steel on offer for them to put on an exquisite show. With Charlotte, Becky Lynch, Tamina, Natalya and Carmella all fighting for one future opportunity, it truly is a coin toss as who will walk out of Missouri with the briefcase to be crowned Miss MITB. However, one woman has something none of the rest has and that it an equaliser in James Ellsworth, with the Staten Island Princess likely using the Chinless Wonder as a distraction to climb herself to victory.

Prediction: Carmella

Tag Team Championship Match- The Usos vs New Day

Can The Usos defend their titles? Photo-WWE.com

Matthew Wilkinson: If given enough time this could be a very entertaining tag team match. Everything about this has felt fresh, with New Day having been gone for several months they are now back to their best and The Usos as heels have been incredibly fun and is the change they have needed for some time. New Day bring star power to the blue brand and would do the same for the title, but that change can wait until SummerSlam; giving The Usos the run they deserve.

Prediction: The Usos

Joel Lampkin: The Usos have been great, their repackaging has been great and they are surprisingly great on the mic but their lack of presence has been a real issue, propping The New Day to be seen as the top guys on SmackDown Live. Overall this match will possibly be the standout technical bout of the night but having the Unicorn connoisseurs win the titles in their first match screams entitlement, something that I will contradict further in my predictions.

Prediction: The Usos

WWE Championship Match- Jinder Mahal (c) vs Randy Orton

Randy is set to defend his legacy and family name. Photo-WWE.com

Matthew Wilkinson: The build up for this rematch has not been the strongest on SmackDown Live and this writer is looking forward to this feud drawing to a close when the bell rings for this match to end. The story here is all about Randy Orton's legacy and the rumour is that his father will be ringside for this one which could play into the match itself. The hometown curse is something that is very real in the WWE and Orton is likely to suffer a defeat for that, potentially taking some time away following it.

Prediction: Jinder Mahal

Joel Lampkin: Jinder Mahal, what more can you say about the Maharaja? The Indian sensation has found himself in the main event scene, a shocking predicament but an interesting one at the very least. Randy Orton, on the other hand, has been anything other than interesting and the most captivating thing about him is his finisher, while Mahal is by no means the finished product, he represents change and a long title run may be what he need to truly establish himself as a top guy.

Prediction: Jinder Mahal

Money in the Bank Match- Shinsuke Nakamura vs Kevin Owens vs Sami Zayn vs Dolph Ziggler vs Baron Corbin vs AJ Styles

Who will earn a future WWE Championship match? Photo-WWE.com

Matthew Wilkinson: Certainly the biggest match of the night and the one that fans are most excited for, this is one of the most star-studded Money in the Bank's in history and has a real mix of styles that should make this an incredible match. WWE has done a great job of creating lots of mini-feuds going into this match which will all play a role in the storytelling. All six men would make an excellent winner for different reasons, but the briefcase suits a heel the best and one man stands out as the most deserving and that's the Lone Wolf.

Prediction: Baron Corbin

Joel Lampkin: The Money in the Bank matches are where the real excitement exists, and this match is stock full to the brim with star power. Shinsuke Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler, all men capable of standout matches and all of whom would be a worthy holder of the coveted briefcase. However, the case itself represents a chance to be something more, it represents entitlement, and one man who craves that more than anything else is arguably the most improved superstar for the past year – The Lone Wolf.

Prediction: Baron Corbin

