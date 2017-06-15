NXT Review 06/14/17

NIkki Cross and Asuka battle in the Production area (photo:WWE.com)

The main event of this week’s NXT was wild. We also saw Drew McIntyre return to action as well as Authors of Pain making a statement. Velveteen Dream was also in action against Raul Mendoza on this week’s offering from Full Sail University.

McIntyre continues to rise in the ranks of NXT

It was another week and another victory for Drew McIntyre as he continues to rise up the ranks of NXT. This week saw McIntyre take on Rob Ryzin. McIntyre delivered one helluva beating in response to being slapped by the newcomer. In the end, it was the Claymore that got McIntyre yet another win as he gets another step closer towards a possible NXT Championship match.

McIntyre after picking up the victory (photo:WWE.com

The Authors of Pain continue to be Dominant

Authors of Pain then made their way to the ring for a match against Anthony Dominguez & Wilmer Freyday. Well, at least Akam took on the newcomers as Rezar discussed tactics with Paul Ellering. The match was over when Akam demolished Dominguez and Freyday. Then Rezar came back into the ring to deliver the Super Collider to their prey.

Then Paul Ellering got on the mic to tell us all that Authors of Pain have conquered American Alpha, The Revival and #DIY and that they will now create another chapter this time in the Book of Dominance and he said Heavy Machinery are no match for Akam and Rezar. Heavy Machinery came to confront AOP only for the Tag Team Champions to back down leaving Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight standing tall in the middle of the ring.

A huge confrontation (photo:WWE.com)

Velveteen Dream channels his inner Macho Man

The Velveteen Dream beat Raul Mendoza in style as only he can. He was able to show off his entire unique move set. He finished the match with an elbow drop that evoked memories of WWE Hall of Fame “Macho Man” Randy Savage. Velveteen Dream has been looking good since debuting.

InSAnitY reigns supreme in the main event

After a solid match at NXT Takeover: Chicago we got another chance to see this match once more time as Ruby Riot and Nikki Cross and Asuka went to war for the NXT Woman’s Championship. Riot was eliminated first and then Cross and Asuka battled all over the arena. The referee decided to end the match in a no-contest and then as NXT ended with both champion and challenger diving through a table.