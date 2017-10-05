Caroline Wozniacki sixth to qualify for the WTA Finals

Wozniacki with her first title of the year in Tokyo (Matt Roberts/Getty Images)

Caroline Wozniacki has qualified for the WTA Finals for the fifth time in her career. The Dane propelled herself to qualification after winning the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo. She joins the field of Garbiñe Muguruza, Simona Halep, Elina Svitolina, Karolina Pliskova, Venus Williams, and Jelena Ostapenko.

Johanna Konta and Caroline Garcia are the only two players left who can qualify for Singapore if the WTA decide not to use the eighth spot for a wildcard.

Wozniacki's best showing at the WTA Finals came in 2010 when she made the final and lost to Kim Clijsters in a thrilling three-setter. In 2014, she made the semifinals where she was ousted by good friend Serena Williams in a brilliant three-setter which saw the American edge the Dane 8-6 in the final set tiebreak.

Getting Over The Line

At one point, the Dane was known for getting to finals but falling short of getting the title. Her first final was in Doha where she was beaten by Pliskova. She made a second consecutive final in Dubai where she was beaten convincingly by Svitolina.

She made a third final in four appearances after making the Miami final, and this time, it was Konta who eliminated her in straight sets. She went on a long drought in terms of making finals, going until June where she reached the final in Eastbourne after not making any final during the clay court season. Pliskova was once again the one who prevented her from capturing a title.

Wozniacki and Konta stand on stage with their titles (Icon Sportswire/Getty Images)

She easily went into the Bastad final as the favorite, entering the tournament as the top seed and facing Katerina Siniakova in the final. Once again though, it was not meant to be for the former world number one who bowed out in straight sets.

It was once again back-to-back finals for the Dane after making the Toronto final. Svitolina produced a masterclass display to take out Wozniacki. Seven literally proved to be the lucky number for Wozniacki, capturing a title in her seventh try this year after defeating Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in straight sets.

The Dane stormed out to a 6-0 lead in the opener and looked in control with an early break in the second. The Russian fought back though, but it would be the former world number one who captured the title.