Madison Keys vs Sloane Stephens Live Stream Commentary and Updates of the 2017 US Open Final

Power: Madison Keys was dominant during her matches throughout the fortnight | Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images North America

This encounter means that we will have the first American Grand Slam champion not named Serena or Venus since 2002.

Head to Head: Sloane Stephens 1-0 Madison Keys



Their only meeting thus far came in the second round of the Miami Open back in 2015, with Stephens triumphing with a rather straightforward scoreline: 6-4, 6-2.

Stephens next faced the legendary Venus Williams for a place in the final and unexpectedly triumphed despite being the underdog in the encounter. After serving a breadstick (6-1 set) in less than 25 minutes, Venus was able to fight back and clinched the second set 6-0 within a blink of an eye.



The third set was much more competitive with both players giving their all, but Stephens recovered from a break down and played what could be the best tennis of her career at 4-5 30-30, winning seven straight points and eventually claiming the impressive win.

The American’s tightest matches came in the quarterfinals and semifinals. In the last eight, Stephens had to face Anastasija Sevastova, who reached her second consecutive quarter final in Flushing Meadows and just recently defeated the former world number one Maria Sharapova. Coming from 1-3 and break points down in the final set, Stephens unexpectedly managed to complete the incredible comeback as she sealed the win in a final-set tiebreak.

Support: The crowd in Arthur Ashe provided Stephens with a lively atmosphere to play in during her quarterfinal match against Anastasija Sevastova | Photo: Getty Images North America

Her third round opponent was Ashleigh Barty, against whom she earned a straightforward victory as the Australian failed to capitalize on her opportunities in the second set. In a rematch of their Cincinnati quarter-final, Julia Goerges looked to exact revenge but failed to do so as Stephens proved to be too strong for the German.

Stephens first faced 2015 finalist Roberta Vinci in the first round before going up against the world number 10 Dominika Cibulkova, prevailing in both matches as she gave herself the golden opportunity to progress deep in the draw.

STAT: Stephens had only faced players in the Top 50 this year!

Sloane Stephens had the toughest draw out of anybody in the draw, with her opponents all hailing from the Top 50 in the rankings. Nonetheless, the American still continued her hot streak against them as she improved to 14-2 against them on hard courts this year.

Road to the final: Sloane Stephens







Average rank of opponents: 26.5

Average time spent on court: 1 hour and 51 minutes

Ironically, her quarterfinal and semifinal matches were the most straightforward wins as compared to the earlier rounds, defeating qualifier Kaia Kanepi, who is a five-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist earlier in her career, in the quarterfinals before outgunning good friend and compatriot Coco Vandeweghe in the last four, losing only a mere three games in the process.

Against the Russian, Keys battled from a set down and had to save six break points in the second set which prevented her from trailing by a set and a break. Facing the fourth seed Svitolina, one of the title favorites here in Flushing Meadows, but Keys hyped up all the crowd as she recovered from a 2-4 deficit in the deciding set to eventually triumph in three tough sets.

Madison Keys celebrates her tough win over Elina Svitolina | Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images North America

Madison Keys had a tough first-round opponent as she narrowly defeated Elise Mertens in straight sets but her toughest challenge during the fortnight thus far came against Top 20 players Elena Vesnina and Elina Svitolina.

Road to the final: Madison Keys





Average rank of opponents: 93.7 (29 without Kanepi)

Average time spent on court: 1 hour and 31 minutes

Sloane Stephens relied on her Protected Ranking to enter the main draw and was unseeded with her current ranking of 83. Nonetheless, she looked on fire throughout the fortnight and stormed to the final with her excellent counter-punching play, defeating a couple of hard-hitters along the way.

Sloane Stephens hits a backhand during her semifinal encounter with Venus Williams | Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images North America

Coming into the US Open, Madison Keys was the 11th favorite to claim the title but no one would have placed a bet on her considering her inconsistency.



However, she proved everyone wrong when she came up with some of the best tennis she has ever played, looking more matured and solid than ever.

Unexpectedly, she reached a second consecutive semifinal at yet another Premier 5 tournament, outgunning Petra Kvitova for the second time in as many weeks, and also getting past the in-form Safarova and Ekaterina Makarova along the way before falling to world number two Simona Halep in straight sets.



Her impressive runs pushed her back into the Top 100 despite being ranked outside the 900s just two weeks before.

Sloane Stephens in action during her first ever US Open semifinal | Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images North America

Losing the first two matches of her comeback, Stephens made the following comment at the Citi Open, “Eventually I will beat someone.”



She did.



A week after the Citi Open marked the start of her amazing month as she stormed to the semifinals of the Rogers Cup, defeating former world number one Angelique Kerber and saving three match points against Lucie Safarova in the process.

What an incredible story it has been for Sloane Stephens.



With her leg being in her cast after a foot surgery, Stephens was only able to start walking normally back in April this year. Three months later, she made her return to professional tennis with an appearance at the Wimbledon Championships.

Sloane Stephens applauds the crowd in disbelief after her semifinal win | Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images North America

Withdrawing from Toronto to prevent herself from overplaying, Keys came back at the Western and Southern Open where she defeated good friend Coco Vandeweghe in the first round, a rematch of their Stanford final. Impressively blowing Daria Kasatkina off the court in straight sets, Keys lost just three games in the process.



Keys had a chance for yet another victory over Muguruza but failed to convert a match point as the Spaniard eventually won on to clinch the title and the number one ranking weeks later.

In front of a supportive home crowd at the Bank of the West Classic, whose field featured the likes of Maria Sharapova, Petra Kvitova, and Garbine Muguruza, Keys stormed to the title for her first ever WTA silverware on hard courts. Along the way, Keys defeated the top seed and recent Wimbledon champion Muguruza, breaking her nine-match winning streak.

What an incredible story it has been for Madison Keys.



The American had to go under the knife twice this year for her right wrist injury and was lingering outside the Top 100 of the Porsche Race to Singapore leaderboard for the majority of the year until her impressive US Hard Court results came in.

Madison Keys in action during her first US Open semifinal | Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images North America

Found those last two names familiar? Yes, they will be our finalists for the 2017 US Open Women’s Singles Final! After what seemed like an incredible run from both players, the two good friends will meet in their first ever Grand Slam final and will be looking to clinch their maiden Major.

Inspiring stories surfaced as the tournament progressed such as the incredible run of former Top 20 player Kaia Kanepi, the world number 418 qualifier aforementioned. Petra Kvitova’s return to a Grand Slam quarterfinal after her horrific knife attack, Maria Sharapova’s impressive comeback, Sloane Stephens’ perfect run in the last month and Madison Keys’ successful US Open series.

Madison Keys applauds the crowd after her one-sided victory over Coco Vandeweghe | Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images North America

From a thrilling Day 1 clash between Maria Sharapova and Simona Halep, which was originally considered the Match of the Tournament, the fans were treated to more blockbuster matches such as Shelby Rogers’ marathon win over Daria Gavrilova in the second round, which broke the tournament’s record for being the longest women’s match, and Venus Williams’ three-set win over Petra Kvitova in the quarterfinals.



Without a doubt, there are way more high-quality encounters which took place over the fortnight.

After two weeks of exhilarating action in the city that never sleeps, it all comes down from 128 to 2. Top seeds Karolina Pliskova, Simona Halep, Garbine Muguruza and Elina Svitolina all fell before the semi finals which gave the lower-ranked players a chance to make a breakthrough.



Only one top eight seed (Pliskova) reached the quarterfinals and the average rank of the quarter-finalists is at an incredible 72.5, with a qualifier ranked 418th in the world being part of the elite eight.

