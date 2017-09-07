Rafael Nadal vs Juan Martin del Potro Live Stream Commentary and Updates of the 2017 US Open Semifinal

Nevertheless, be sure to join us at VAVEL USA when play commences on Friday as both men slug it out for a place in the 2017 US Open final. See you all then!

del Potro has the raw power, the gut-wrenching forehand that can damage the very best, but his backhand remains a glaring weakness and he will be stretched to cope with Nadal's heavy topspin forehand into his backhand corner.

Both men garner tremendous support considering their service to tennis over the years and a Friday night under the lights on Arthur Ashe Stadium promises nothing less than a spectacle.

The winner will meet Kevin Anderson or Pablo Carreno-Busta in the final.

del Potro got the better of him in three out of four meetings in 2009 and few can forget their entertaining battle in the final of the BNP Paribas Open in 2013.

Nadal leads 2-1 at majors but del Potro famously blitzed the 31-year-old off the court in semifinals of the US Open en route to his only Grand Slam title in 2009.

He dismissed the Spaniard in straight sets in Shanghai in 2013 before their memorable encounter at the Olympic Games in Rio last summer. del Potro battled back from a set down that evening to set-up a gold medal contest with Andy Murray.

Nadal leads their head-to-head 8-5 but the South American has won their previous two meetings.

Nadal celebrates after his quarterfinal triumph (Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images North America)

His kryptonite this year has been Federer which will surely sharpen the 31-year-old's focus with the Swiss now out of proceedings in New York.

There he reached his first major hard court final since the Australian Open in 2014 and he backed it up with a run to the final in Miami.

Few could have predicted such consistency from the Spaniard on hard courts this year considering the injuries he has sustained in the past few years but he lay down a marker with his performances in Melbourne at the start of the year.

The Spaniard has tasted Grand Slam success this year at the French Open and he will be looking to split the major haul with Federer with his first victory here since 2013.

The Russian won only five games in 97 minutes and the alarming signs that were apparent during his wins over Taro Daniel and Leonardo Mayer have disappeared into the distance.

Nadal, in the meantime, has gone from strength to strength in the past week and was ruthless in his destruction of Rublev in the quarterfinals.

But he is playing with intensity and he appears to have shaken off the sickness bug that threatened to derail his major bid.

He hasn't fared so well on the Grand Slam front in 2017, however, skipping the Australian Open before being sent packing from the French Open in the third round and from Wimbledon in round two.

Del Potro's injury struggles have been well-documented but he did record a quarterfinal appearance in New York last year when he fell to eventual winner Stan Wawrinka in the last eight.

In fact, many had forecast the Argentine's downfall in round three when he met the flat-hitting Roberto Bautista-Agut. Instead he was dismissed in straight sets.

Del Potro was reportedly suffering from flu and he registered only three games before he awoke from his slumber to oust the Austrian. He credited the spectators in attendance -- many of an Argentine persuasion -- for spurring him on and a similar atmosphere was prevalent inside Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday.

His victory carried extra significance considering the Argentine was on the cusp of bowing out of the tournament as he stared at a two sets to love deficit against Dominic Thiem.

del Potro basks in his victory over Roger Federer (Photo: Abbie Parr/Getty Images North America)

But the biggest story manifested itself on Wednesday night when del Potro defied the odds to end Roger Federer's quest for a third Grand Slam title of 2017.

Marin Cilic was disarmed by the diminutive Diego Schwartzman while David Goffin limped through the opening four rounds before being dismantled in straight sets by 19-year-old Andrey Rublev.

Then Grigor Dimitrov, champion in Cincinnati the week prior to the tournament, fell in the second round. Alexander Zverev, too, failed to progress to the second week despite a strong summer.

Reigning champion Stan Wawrinka ruled himself out alongside Novak Djokovic, Kei Nishikori, Milos Raonic and belatedly Andy Murray.

Both men have tasted success in the Big Apple -- Nadal's two to del Potro's one -- and they will fancy their chances of going all the way considering the star power that has fallen before them.

Hello all, I'm Craig Vickers and welcome to VAVEL USA's live stream commentary of the men's US Open semifinal between two heavyweights of the sport: Rafael Nadal and Juan Martin del Potro! The match is set to begin no later than 5:30 PM EST as these two titans face for a spot in the final.