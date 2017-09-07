Venus Williams vs Sloane Stephens Live Stream Commentary and Updates of the 2017 US Open Semifinal

Do return at 7 pm ET for the live commentary and updates of this interesting match-up! Who would prevail in this clash? Find out tomorrow!

Head to Head: Sloane Stephens 1-0 Venus Williams



Their only meeting came in the first round of the French Open back in 2015, with Stephens triumphing in straight sets. However, this meeting would have a totally different atmosphere with this being a semifinal and in New York, in front of an American crowd. They have not had any meetings on a hard court and this will definitely be an unpredictable match which could go either way.

Impressive victories over the in-form Ashleigh Barty and Julia Goerges followed to set up a quarter-final meeting with 16th seed Anastasija Sevastova, who was appearing in her second consecutive quarterfinal appearance in New York and having just defeated Maria Sharapova. Recovering from a 1-3 deficit in the decider, Stephens’ dream run continued after prevailing in a final-set tiebreak, sending her into the semifinals.

Sloane Stephens celebrating a point won against Sevastova | Photo: Elsa/Getty Images North America

As compared to Venus, Stephens’ run to the semifinals was even much tougher especially when all her opponents were ranked in the Top 50. The world number 84, who is projected to rise back into the Top 40 after the fortnight, overcame a tough first-round opponent as she defeated 2015 finalist Roberta Vinci in straight sets. Stephens then earned her second Top 10 win of her comeback against Dominika Cibulkova, triumphing in three tough sets.

Facing birthday girl Carla Suarez Navarro in the fourth round, Williams battled to a three-set victory after an hour and 50 minutes of play. In what could be the match of the tournament, the veteran then powered herself to an incredible 2 hour and 34-minute win over Petra Kvitova, triumphing in a final-set tiebreak having recovered from a 1-3 deficit. It was truly an impressive performance from Williams, whose serve looked consistent and reliable throughout the encounter.

Venus Williams in her quarterfinal win over Kvitova | Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images North America

Venus Williams had quite a clear path to the semifinals, losing just two sets in the process. The 37-year-old became one of the few players to reach the second week in every Grand Slam this year when she got past some tough opponents like Oceane Dodin in the second round.



STAT: Stephens’ only losses during the US Open Series came against Top 10 players, and ALL her wins this year came against Top 50 opponents.

Sloane Stephens in action at her US Open quarterfinal against Sevastova | Photo: Getty Images North America

Look at Stephens’ impressive run here:



Rogers Cup Toronto

d. #48 Yulia Putintseva 6-7 6-0 6-4

d. #14 Petra Kvitova 7-6 3-6 6-2

d. #3 Angelique Kerber 6-2 6-2

d. #41 Lucie Safarova 6-2 1-6 7-5 (saved three match points)

l. #6 Caroline Wozniacki 2-6 3-6



Western and Southern Open Cincinnati

d. #36 Lucie Safarova 6-4 7-6

d. #13 Petra Kvitova 6-2 6-3

d. #39 Ekaterina Makarova 2-6 6-3 6-4

d. #37 Julia Goerges 6-1 7-6

l. #2 Simona Halep 2-6 1-6

Returning from a serious foot injury which kept her in a bandage and unable to walk properly for a couple of months, Stephens is definitely the clear winner for the “WTA Comeback Player of the Year”. After two consecutive losses in Wimbledon and Washington, Stephens stormed back to reach the semifinals in Toronto and Cincinnati, both Premier 5 tournaments.

Sloane Stephens celebrates after sealing her semifinal spot | Photo: Getty Images North America

Look at Williams’ Grand Slam runs this year:



Australian Open (Final)

d. #101 Kateryna Kozlova 7-6 7-5

d. #112 Stefanie Voegele 6-3 6-2

d. #87 Duan Yingying 6-1 6-0

d. #181 Mona Barthel 6-3 7-5

d. #27 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-4 7-6

d. #35 Coco Vandeweghe 6-7 6-2 6-3

l. #2 Serena Williams 4-6 4-6



French Open (R4)

d. #52 Wang Qiang 6-4 7-6

d. #90 Kurumi Nara 6-3 6-1

d. #60 Elise Mertens 6-3 6-1

l. #31 Timea Bacsinszky 7-5 2-6 1-6



Wimbledon Championships (Final)

d. #54 Elise Mertens 7-6 6-4

d. #55 Wang Qiang 4-6 6-4 6-1

d. #59 Naomi Osaka 7-6 6-4

d. #29 Ana Konjuh 6-3 6-2

d. #13 Jelena Ostapenko 6-3 7-5

d. #7 Johanna Konta 6-4 6-2

l. #15 Garbine Muguruza 5-7 0-6

What an impressive season it has been for Venus Williams. Reaching THREE Grand Slam semifinals and clinching the most wins at the four biggest tournaments on the tour, the American produced one of the most incredible stories of the year. Coming back from the lowest point of her career, Williams finds herself back looking for another Grand Slam title at the age of 37, THIRTY-SEVEN.

Venus Williams celebrates her huge win over Petra Kvitova | Photo: Elsa/Getty Images North America

Who would have expected this at the start of the fortnight? Ninth seed Venus Williams, making her NINTH semifinal appearance at the US Open after reaching her first exactly 20 years ago back in 1997. Comeback kid Sloane Stephens, entering the main draw with a protected ranking and being out of the game for 11 months, reaching the semifinals in Flushing Meadows for the first time in her career.



A clash of incredible stories, Venus Williams and Sloane Stephens will battle it out for a place in the final. Either Venus will reach her fifth final, or Sloane will reach her first ever Grand Slam final.

