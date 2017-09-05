Karolina Pliskova vs Coco Vandeweghe Live Stream Commentary and Updates of the 2017 US Open Quarterfinal

Do return at 12 pm ET for the live commentary of this exciting match-up! This will be the first match for Day 10 of the tournament.

This is definitely going to be a tight contest dominated by strong and well-placed serves coupled along with solid groundstrokes. It is interesting to see who would prevail in this encounter with the win being very important for either of them.

Ranking Implications: Vandeweghe



Vandeweghe is currently 16th in the live rankings, a new career-high ranking for the American. However, she could go even higher up with a win against the number one as she would enter the Top 15 for the first time in her career unless her compatriot Madison Keys also progresses to the semifinal.



Vandeweghe also has an outside chance of qualifying for the year-end WTA Finals with her current standing of 11th on the leaderboard, being 1000 points away from the eighth position. However, if she could reach her first Grand Slam final here, she could find herself in the top eight after the fortnight.

Coco Vandeweghe hits a backhand against Agnieszka Radwanska | Photo: Abbie Parr/Getty Images North America

Ranking Implications: Pliskova



The scenario is pretty simple for Pliskova: Reach the final and she gets to keep her number one ranking.



Currently, Pliskova is in the fourth position of the live rankings but a win against Vandeweghe will bring her to third. To get past Halep and Muguruza and the top, she needs to return to the final once again, defending her points from last year. A win in this encounter would also bring Pliskova up to number two on the Porsche Race to Singapore leaderboard.

Karolina Pliskova hits a forehand against Magda Linette | Photo: Elsa/Getty Images North America

Head to Head: Pliskova 2-2 Vandeweghe



This pair has met on four occasions in the past, with the honors shared evenly. Their last meeting on hard courts came at the 2016 Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships where Vandeweghe triumphed in straight sets but their most recent meeting came at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix back in April, with Pliskova taking the win in straight sets.



It is worth noting that none of their matches went the distance and their three most recent meetings had a tiebreak in the first set.

Against Lucie Safarova, a player whom she has a 1-3 head-to-head record against, Vandeweghe was simply playing some of her best tennis as she took the win against the unseeded Czech in 99 minutes having won an incredible 66 percent of points behind her second serve.

Coco Vandeweghe had a warm embrace with Lucie Safarova at the net after their meeting | Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images North America

Vandeweghe was then part of a thrilling contest against 10th seed Agnieszka Radwanska, triumphing against the crafty Pole in front of a supportive crowd. Breaking down the stubborn defense of Radwanska, the American eventually won with a scoreline of 7-5 4-6 6-4.

Starting off her US Open campaign was a very tough win over compatriot Alison Riske in the first round, recovering from a first set loss to prevail in three sets. An appearance on the Arthur Ashe Stadium followed as she excelled in front of her home crowd, defeating the dangerous Ons Jabeur in straight sets having saved a couple of set points in the first.

Vandeweghe reached the quarterfinals for the first time at the US Open defeating opponents who have an average rank of 49. The American spent an average of two hours on court each time she played, which was certainly reasonable considering the quality of her opponents.

Let us take a look at Vandeweghe’s path to the quarterfinals



R1: d. #49 Alison Riske 2-6 6-3 6-4 in two hours and one minute

R2: d. #99 Ons Jabeur 7-6 6-2 in an hour and 34 minutes

R3: d. #11 Agnieszka Radwanska 7-5 4-6 6-4 in two hours and 56 minutes

R4: d. #37 Lucie Safarova 6-4 7-6 in an hour and 39 minutes

Coco Vandeweghe in action against Lucie Safarova | Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images North America

Pliskova finally played some impressive tennis in the fourth round when she faced the surprise package in Jennifer Brady, steamrolling through their encounter in only 46 minutes. She spent an average of 92.75 minutes on court for each match, which is understandable due to her fast pace of tennis. Furthermore, Pliskova’s average opponent rank is 79.

The Czech seemed headed towards an early exit when Zhang Shuai led by a set and a break in their third round meeting and even earned a match point along the way. However, Pliskova came back from the brink once more to triumph, recovering from a 0-2 deficit in the final set as well.

Pliskova then had her first scare of the tournament against the qualifier and home favorite Nicole Gibbs, coming from a set down to prevail in three tough sets, finding her best serves at the crucial moments.

Karolina Pliskova celebrates her win over Magda Linette | Photo: Elsa/Getty Images North America

Despite having a stroll in her opening round match against Magda Linette, the scoreline could be deceiving because Pliskova was often troubled on her serve and certainly did not play her best tennis. However, unlike her opponent, she took advantage of all her opportunities and took the win in straight sets, losing just three games in the process.

Let us take a look at Pliskova’s path to the quarterfinals:



R1: d. #72 Magda Linette 6-2 6-1 in an hour and 18 minutes

R2: d. #127 Nicole Gibbs 2-6 6-3 6-4 in an hour and 47 minutes

R3: d. #26 Zhang Shuai 3-6 7-5 6-4 in two hours and 20 minutes

R4: d. #91 Jennifer Brady 6-1 6-0 in 46 minutes (!)

However, she was unable to back up her run as she fell in the opening round of the Rogers Cup to 10th seed Agnieszka Radwanska before losing a rematch of the Stanford final against Madison Keys, who is coincidentally also in the quarterfinals of the US Open and could be a possible semifinal opponent, in the first round of the Western and Southern Open.

Coco Vandeweghe celebrates her win over Safarova | Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images North America

Her great run continued when she eased to the final of the Bank of the West Classic without losing more than three games in each set, steamrolling past all her opponents in straight sets. Up against good friend and compatriot Madison Keys, Vandeweghe was unable to match-up in terms of consistency and eventually fell in two tight sets with only one solitary break deciding the outcome of the match.

The American then went 10-8 in her next few months before another deep run at Wimbledon came out of nowhere. Being a former quarter-finalist at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club back in 2015, Vandeweghe replicated the run this year as she strolled to the quarterfinals without losing a set, defeating world number six Caroline Wozniacki along the way.

Coco Vandeweghe applauds the supportive crowd after her win over Safarova | Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images North America

Vandeweghe reached her first Grand Slam semifinal Down Under, defeating Eugenie Bouchard and world number one Angelique Kerber before totally outclassing Garbine Muguruza in straight sets to progress to the last four. Despite leading by a set against Venus Williams, Vandeweghe eventually fell in three sets and failed to make her first-ever Grand Slam final.

Coco Vandeweghe is having a surprisingly consistent season thus far, especially reaching the quarterfinals at three of the four Grand Slams this year. This also pushed her up to a career-high ranking of 19 earlier in May.

Being the defending champion in Cincinnati, Pliskova knew that she had to progress deep in the draw to keep her top spot entering New York. The pressure seemed to be a total stranger to the Czech as she strolled through her opening matches to reach the semifinals, exacting revenge over Wozniacki in the process. However, she was simply outclassed by the in-form Garbine Muguruza in straight sets, who went onto clinch the title against Simona Halep in a one-sided final.

Karolina Pliskova celebrates her hard-fought victory over Zhang Shuai | Photo: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images North America

Playing her first tournament as the world number one at the Rogers Cup, Pliskova got past tough opponents in Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Naomi Osaka before falling to the eventual finalist Caroline Wozniacki in a rain-filled quarterfinal match where the Czech failed to capitalize on her opportunities.

Starting off the season with a title, it has truly been a dream nine eight months for the Czech who seemed unbeatable at a point of time. Pliskova had the consistency she was unable to find before this year, reaching an impressive 12 quarterfinals out of 16 tournaments.

Karolina Pliskova hits a forehand against Zhang Shuai | Photo: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images North America

World number one Karolina Pliskova has had an amazing season thus far, winning three Premier titles and ascending to the top spot in the rankings after the Wimbledon Championships.

It is a blockbuster meeting between world number one and defending finalist Karolina Pliskova and local favorite Coco Vandeweghe in the quarterfinals of the US Open. After getting past some quality opponents in the first week of the draw, these two hard-hitters would face off for a place in the semifinals at Flushing Meadows.

Karolina Pliskova in action against Jennifer Brady on the eighth day of play | Photo: Al Bello/Getty Images North America

