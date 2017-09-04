Petra Kvitova vs Venus Williams Live Stream Commentary and Updates of the 2017 US Open Quarterfinal

Do return at 7 pm ET, 5th September 2017, for the live commentary of this exciting match-up! This will be the first night match for Day 9 of the tournament.

Two of the game's most respected players: Petra Kvitova and Venus Williams will face off in the quarterfinals | Photo: Al Bello/Getty Images Europe

Ranking Implications: Venus



Having been faced with the risk of falling out of the Top 10 for the whole year, Williams now solidifies her position inside that elite batch as she owns 900 more points as compared to the tenth-ranked player. This match would be especially important for the American as a win would bring her back into the Top 5 of the rankings for the first time since the start of 2012.



As far as the Porsche Race to Singapore leaderboard is concerned, Williams is now in the fifth place and is in pole position to qualify for the year-end WTA Finals.

Ranking Implications: Petra



Kvitova’s impressive run already pushes her two places up in the rankings, edging her closer to a return to the Top 10. However, a win here against Venus would bring her up to 3660 points and thus secure the Czech a place in the Top 10 for the first time since the start of 2016. If Kvitova manages to pull off the win, it would be especially incredible having been inactive for the first six months of the year and the severity of her injury.



Entering the US Open being 55th on the Porsche Race to Singapore leaderboard, Kvitova now finds herself 22 spots higher and her fifth win at Flushing Meadows this fortnight could push her into the Top 25.

Without a doubt, this will definitely be a hard-hitting contest between these two powerful players. This is definitely a must-watch match for all tennis fans, especially when the winner of this match has the golden opportunity to progress to the final.

Head to Head: Petra Kvitova 4-1 Venus Williams



We have been treated to some classic matches between Kvitova and Williams in the past, with all five of their meetings going the distance. Their last two matches on hard courts have been incredible — with the matches all being decided by a final-set tiebreak. However, the most famous encounter came at the Wimbledon Championship back in 2014 when Kvitova had to dig deep for a very tough win over the inspired American, eventually going on to win the title.

Venus Williams and Petra Kvitova meets at the net after their meeting at the Toray Pan Pacific Open | Photo: Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images AsiaPac

Facing the unheralded Maria Sakkari in the third round, Williams overcame some nervy moments on her serve and triumphed in straight sets without being troubled too much, securing the achievement of reaching the second week in all four Grand Slams of the year. Williams then faced the birthday girl Carla Suarez Navarro but she continued her amazing run, reaching the quarterfinals for the second time in three years, similar to Kvitova.

Williams had a tricky start to her US Open campaign when she was troubled by qualifier Viktoria Kuzmova, who even managed to claim a set in her spirited three-set loss. However, she faced a much tougher opponent in the second round as the hard-hitting Oceane Dodin awaited in the second round. Nonetheless, the American excelled in front of her home crowd and prevailed in two tight sets, with a single break separating them on the scoreboard in each set.

Venus Williams reaches out for a shot | Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images North America

Williams had an easier path to the quarterfinals having not faced a seeded player along the way, but nothing could discredit the legendary American for all her achievements here. The two-time US Open finalist spent an average of 93.75 minutes on court for one match, with all of her matches being played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Let us now take a look at Williams’ path to the quarterfinals:



R1: d. Viktoria Kuzmova 6-3 3-6 6-2 in an hour and 43 minutes

R2: d. Oceane Dodin 7-5 6-4 in an hour and 27 minutes

R3: d. Maria Sakkari 6-3 6-4 in an hour and 15 minutes

R4: d. Carla Suarez Navarro 6-3 3-6 6-1 in an hour and 50 minutes

Arguably, her most impressive win came against the world number three and provisional world number one Garbine Muguruza, who is the Wimbledon champion and projected to claim the title here in New York. Recovering from a huge deficit in the first set, Kvitova stormed back to claim the win in straight sets to outgun the in-form Spaniard for her second US Open quarter-final in three years.

The Czech got past a tricky opponent in former world number one and 2008 finalist Jelena Jankovic in the opening round, before playing some of her best tennis to outgun the dangerous Alize Cornet losing just a mere three games in the process. Playing on Arthur Ashe Stadium for the first time this year, Kvitova was just simply peaking as she defeated a nervous Caroline Garcia in straight sets, serving a bagel along the way.

Kvitova spent an average of just 82 minutes to get past each round, showing how dominant she was in her previous matches. Storming into the quarterfinals without losing a set, all her opponents were either previously or currently ranked in the Top 20.

Petra Kvitova applauds the supportive crowd | Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images North America

Let us take a look at Kvitova’s run to the quarterfinals:



R1: d. Jelena Jankovic 7-5 7-5 in an hour and 31 minutes

R2: d. Alize Cornet 6-1 6-2 in 59 minutes

R3: d. [18] Caroline Garcia 6-0 6-4 in an hour and 13 minutes

R4: d. [3] Garbine Muguruza 7-6 6-3 in an hour and 46 minutes

Williams was shocked in the third round of the Rogers Cup, winning only three games against the inspired eventual champion Elina Svitolina as she put in one of her worst performances of the year. The American’s last tournament coming into the US Open came at the Western and Southern Open, losing to Ashleigh Barty in three tight sets.

Venus Williams has had quite a successful season thus far, reaching two Grand Slam finals at the age of 37. Winning her 19th match at a Grand Slam yesterday, Williams also secured the status of winning the most number of matches at the four biggest tournaments on the tour. However, she has not been able to replicate her form onto the normal tour events, claiming only 13 tour-level wins as she fell to lower-ranked opponents in six of her 10 losses.

Venus Williams applauds the supportive home crowd | Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images North America



Her US Open Series did not go really well after she was shocked in the quarterfinals of the Bank of the West Classic, falling to Catherine Bellis winning only two games in the process and not holding serve once at all. Kvitova then fell to the comeback kid in Sloane Stephens twice in as many weeks at the two Premier 5 tournaments in Cincinnati and Toronto, losing in straight sets each time.



Ever since the knife attack which Kvitova had to, unfortunately, go through, the Czech had some mixed results in her comeback to tennis. The former world number two fell in the second round of the French Open but stormed back to clinch the title at the Aegon Classic. However, some disappointing results followed as she crashed out in the second round of the Wimbledon Championships despite being the huge favourite for the title.

Petra Kvitova performed well in New York this week | Photo: Chris Trotman/Getty Images North America

It would be the blockbuster meeting between two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova and seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams in the quarterfinals of the US Open. After what seemed like an exciting seven days of exhilarating tennis at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Kvitova and Williams will fight for a place in the semifinals.

