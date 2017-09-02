Maria Sharapova vs Anastasija Sevastova Live Stream Commentary and Updates of the 2017 US Open Fourth Round (0-0)

Do return at 2 pm ET on the 3rd of September 2017 (estimated time as it follows Shapovalov-Carreno Busta) for the live commentary of this exciting match-up!

Ranking Implications for Sharapova



Meanwhile, Sharapova secured a return into the Top 100 for the first time since her suspension from tennis. The Russian could be the new world number 76 with a win in this match-up and could go as high as 15 with the title.

Ranking Implications for Sevastova



The win for Sevastova will push her into her second consecutive quarter final appearance in New York. It also edges her towards a Top 15 debut, but this has to depend on other players’ results as well. The Latvian is also almost certain of the 11th spot in the Porsche Race to Singapore leaderboard after the fortnight, being in the lead position to qualify for the WTA Elite Trophy.

Anastasija Sevastova in action during her third round match against Donna Vekic | Photo: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images North America

Head to Head: Anastasija Sevastova 0-0 Maria Sharapova



Surprisingly, this is the first time these players will meet in their careers. Both players have been on the tour for the past decade, but their first meeting will come at such an important moment for both of them.

Facing the in-form Donna Vekic, who ousted 22nd seed Peng Shuai losing just two games in the second round, Sevastova overcame a slow start by winning six of the next seven games to take the first set 6-2, a set which just had two service holds, both of them going to the Latvian.



The second set was much better from the higher-ranked player, sealing her return to the second week with a straightforward victory in just 65 minutes.

Sevastova faced some problems against Kateryna Kozlova in their second round match but prevailed in a break fest against the Ukrainian which featured an incredible 10 breaks of serve. The Latvian was impressive in her returns but she was very inconsistent behind her serves, allowing Kozlova to keep the scores close.

Anastasija Sevastova hits a backhand in her third round match | Photo: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images North America

Saving three set points in the opening set against Carina Witthoeft, everything went right from the Latvian as she rattled off 10 of the last 11 games in the match to take the win comfortably, putting in an excellent performance with some well-controlled aggression.

Coming into the US Open as the defending quarterfinalist, Sevastova was burdened with the heavy pressure of defending 430 points, the most she has to defend at a single tournament in her whole career. Fortunately, she was given a manageable draw and she had a decent chance of making her way into the second week for the second year in running.

Let us take a look at Sevastova’s run to the second week:



d. Carina Witthoeft 7-5 6-1 in an hour and 19 minutes

d. Kateryna Kozlova 6-4 6-4 in an hour and 22 minutes

d. Donna Vekic 6-2 6-3 in an hour and five minutes

The five-time Grand Slam champion finally had a straight-sets victory when she beat the teenage Sofia Kenin, who told WTA Insider that Sharapova was her idol from a young age. Despite a straightforward scoreline, the world number 146 put in a disappointing performance and was very erratic throughout the encounter, but still managed to get over the finish line.

Sharapova then recovered from a set down to outgun the dangerous Timea Babos, who put up an inspired performance. The Russian was in deep trouble when she trailed 6-7 2-3 40-AD, with the Hungarian threatening to lead by a set and a break. However, from then on, the former world number one stepped up her level of play and found a way to take the win in three sets, serving an incredible 12 aces along the way.

Maria Sharapova playing in her day dress, which would be in action for the second time this week tomorrow against Sevastova | Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images North America

This encounter was also a rematch of the 2014 Roland Garros final. Returning from an injury layoff, Sharapova showed no signs of the left forearm injury as she powered herself to a confidence-boosting and emotional three-set win over Halep, falling to her knees and shedding some tears after clinching the victory for her first Top 10 win since November 2015. It was also considered by most to be the best match of the tournament, and a possible Match of the Year contender.

Maria Sharapova celebrates winning a point against Simona Halep | Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images North America

Sharapova spent a total of six hours and 46 minutes to get through her first three matches, which were all played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, the biggest tennis stadium in the world. Once the draw was released, the limelight was all on her blockbuster meeting with the world number two Simona Halep, who also reached the French Open final this year.

Let us take a look at Sharapova’s run to the second week:



d. [2] Simona Halep 6-4 4-6 6-3 in two hours and 42 minutes

d. Timea Babos 6-7 (4) 6-4 6-1 in two hours and 19 minutes

d. [WC] Sofia Kenin 7-5 6-2 in an hour and 42 minutes

Meanwhile, Anastasija Sevastova had a straightforward run to her second consecutive fourth round appearance at the US Open. The Latvian had a career renaissance when she reached the quarterfinals here in Flushing Meadows to record her best ever performance at a Grand Slam, falling to Caroline Wozniacki in straight sets having just won two games in the process.

Maria Sharapova arguably produced her best performances of her comeback when she stormed to the fourth round here in New York, reaching the second week of a Grand Slam for the first time since the 2016 Australian Open. She had quite a tough path to the fourth round, having endured through two three-set battles in the process.

Maria Sharapova celebrates her first round win over Simona Halep | Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images North America

Maria Sharapova and Anastasija Sevastova would face off in what could be an intriguing clash between two players of completely different playing styles. After six days of intense matches at the Flushing Meadows, both the Russian and the Latvian emerged from the competitive eighth section of the draw to fight for a place in the quarterfinals.

Maria Sharapova and Anastasija Sevastova would face off in what could be an intriguing clash between two players of completely different playing styles. After six days of intense matches at the Flushing Meadows, both the Russian and the Latvian emerged from the competitive eighth section of the draw to fight for a place in the quarterfinals.