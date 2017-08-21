WTA New Haven: Sloane Stephens withdraws with wrist injury

Sloane Stephens during the Western and Southern Open last week (Getty/Matthew Stockman)

Sloane Stephens has withdrawn from the Connecticut Open in New Haven with a wrist injury just one week ahead of the US Open, her home Grand Slam tournament.

The American returned to the tour last month and despite early struggles had begun to pick up some form the last couple of weeks, reaching the last four at both the Rogers Cup and Western and Southern Open, though has now decided to pull out and rest her wrist ahead of the final Major tournament of the year. She will, however, head to the tournament to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

Sloane Stephens during her Cincinnati semifinal loss to Simona Halep (Getty/Vaughn Ridley)

Stephens place in the draw will be taken by fellow American Christina McHale. The eighth seed in the qualifying draw, McHale lost in the final round of qualifying to Jana Cepelova, though has now received a lucky loser spot and will take on sixth seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the first round.

Stephens decides to rest ahead of US Open appearance

Stephens originally received a wildcard into New Haven after returning to tennis at Wimbledon following a lengthy absence due to a foot injury, though has now made what is probably the wise decision to rest up after what has been a successful two weeks for her.

After struggling when she first returned, the American reached the last four at the two Premier 5 events in Toronto and Cincinnati. Stephens beat both Petra Kvitova and Lucie Safarova at both tournaments, as well as beating Angelique Kerber in Toronto, before falling to Caroline Wozniacki and Simona Halep respectively, and said in a statement that she “never anticipated reaching the semifinals of back to back events and playing nearly every day” ahead of New Haven.

Stephens during a press conference at the Rogers Cup (Getty/Vaughn Ridley)

Furthermore, the American added that withdrawing from the tournament had been a “tough decision” to make, though also commented that she needed to put her health first "ahead of the US Open.” Stephens also said she was “disappointed” to let the fans and the tournament down, though said she was looking forward to making an appearance at the tournament’s anniversary event.