WTA Cincinnati: Madison Keys dominant in win over Daria Kasatkina

Madison KEys ready to return a shot from Kasatkina (Noel Alberto/VAVEL USA)

16th-seeded Madison Keys faced youngster Daria Kasatkina in the second round of the Western and Southern Open. The Russian was looking to notch her first career win over the American.

However, the American was too good on the day, winning 6-1, 6-2 for her third straight win over Kasatkina. Keys will face Garbiñe Muguruza in a blockbuster third round showdown

Keys Dominant In Opening Set

The 22-year-old American opened up serving in the match and faced a break point in this opening service game. Keys challenged an out call on her serve down the tee at 30-40, but it was just out by a millimeter. She would save the break point after the 20-year-old Russian went up to the net after a net cord as Keys hit a forehand pass right by Kasatkina.

The Russian immediately fell into some trouble in her opening service game, going triple break point down. All it took for the American to break was one wild forehand from the Russian. Keys went on to consolidate for 3-0 as she looked to pull away in the set.

Kasatkina held in her second service game to get on the board as both women held easily until the eighth game. The Russian once again found herself down 0-40, this time down triple set point after a cross-court forehand winner from the American. A wild forehand from the Russian gave Keys the opening set 6-2.

First serve points won and percentages were the key to the set. Kasatkina only hit 59 percent of her first serves in, winning 40 percent of those points. Keys on the other hand, hit 70 percent of her first serves in, winning 81 percent of those points.

A frustrated Kasatkina looks on after struggling in her match vs Madison Keys (Noel Alberto/VAVEL USA)

Keys Runs Away With It To Take Match

Once again, Keys found herself having to save a break point in her opening service game of the set after a wild forehand. The American used her trusted serve, hitting into the body of the Russian to force an error from Kasatkina. The Russian held quickly to open the second set, giving her some confidence that she could get in the set quicker than the opener.

Kasatkina, down 1-2, found herself down triple break point in her second service game, saving the first point with a beautiful drop shot. The Russian hit a wild forehand though, giving the break to Keys for a 3-1 lead.

Keys was finding it easy to move the Russian around, holding at love for a commanding 4-1 lead after a cross-court forehand winner. The Russian continued to struggle with unforced errors, facing another break point after an unforced error. A double-fault made it 5-1 for Keys as it looked it was all but over for Kasatkina.

Down 0-30, Keys found her best tennis combined with more errors from the Russian to take the match. Once again, the first serve points won was key, but also, second serve points won played a factor. The Russian won 57 percent of first serve points and 33 percent of second serve points. Keys had much better percentages at 71 and 80 percent respectively.