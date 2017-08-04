Stan Wawrinka to miss the rest of 2017 with knee injury

Stan Wawrinka in action during the French Open (Getty/Ian MacNicol)

World number four and 2016 US Open champion Stan Wawrinka will miss the rest of the 2017 season with a knee injury which requires surgery. The Swiss will miss the opportunity to defend his title at Flushing Meadows, as well as events such as the ATP World Tour Finals which he was in a position to qualify for.​

Wawrinka, who withdrew from the Masters 1000 events in Montreal and Cincinnati two days ago, previously said that he would aim to return to the ATP Tour as soon as possible. However, he now faces a lengthy layoff similar to that of Novak Djokovic, with the Swiss requiring surgery on the injury that has troubled him since his first round loss to Daniil Medvedev at Wimbledon last month.

Stan Wawrinka will be unable to defend the US Open title he won in 2016 (Getty/Jean Catuffe)

The Swiss withdrawal means that neither of the Men’s singles finalists from the US Open last summer will be in action this year, with runner-up Djokovic already out due to his longstanding elbow injury.

Wawrinka becomes the latest victim of injury issues

Injury issues have become a common theme in tennis over the past few months, with the likes of Djokovic, Maria Sharapova, and Andy Murray all struggling with physical woes, and now Wawrinka faces a lengthy stay on the sidelines to recover.

The Swiss, a three-time Grand Slam champion, had put together a fairly solid season before injury struck, reaching the last four at the Australian Open and the final at the French Open, though was clearly hampered at Wimbledon and withdrew from both the Rogers Cup and the Western and Southern Open just two days ago. He has now decided to call time on his season.

Stan Wawrinka after his French Open final defeat (Getty/Julian Finney)

“I am sad to announce that after talking with my team and doctor I had to make a difficult decision to undergo a medical intervention on my knee,” Wawrinka announced in statement, adding, “This was the only solution to make sure I will be able to compete at the top level for many more years.”

The world number four added that the news was “extremely disappointing,” though was already focusing on recovering and preparing for the 2018 season. He ended by thanking his fans for their support over the past few days.