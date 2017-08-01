Petra Kvitova to play at 2018 Volvo Car Open

Petra Kvitova will be in action in Charleston for the first time (Getty/Mike Hewitt)

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova will play at the Volvo Car Open in Charleston for the first time next year, the tournament has announced.

Kvitova, who will be in action at the Bank of the West Classic in Stanford this week, has tended to start her clay court season until the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, though has made the decision to play in Charleston for the first time.

Petra Kvitova won the title in Birmingham this year (Getty/Ben Hoskins)

The largest women-only tournament in North America, the Volvo Car Open usually attracts a strong field, and the early signs for 2018 are no different, with tournament director Eleanor Adams describing it as an “absolute pleasure” to welcome the Czech to the tournament.

Kvitova "excited" to be in action in Charleston next April

This year’s edition of the tournament saw Daria Kasatkina beat eventual French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko, and Kvitova will be hoping to replicate the Russian’s run to the title when she plays next year.

The Czech, who is continuing her comeback from hand injuries sustained in a knife attack, said in a statement that she is “very thankful” to be able to play at the tournament, adding that she is excited to be "able to compete in front of Charleston fans” after withdrawing from the tournament in 2015. It will likely be Kvitova’s first clay court tournament of 2018.

Kvitova during the first round of the Wimbledon (Getty/David Ramos)

Kvitova, one of the most popular players on the WTA Tour, will almost certainly receive a great reception at the tournament, and her commitment to the tournament has been praised by tournament manager Adams, who described the former world number two’s comeback as “nothing short of miraculous,” and also commenting that “no one has shown more desire or strength” than the Czech to be on a tennis court.

The 2018 Volvo Car Open will take place from March 31st to April 8th.