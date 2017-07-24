2017 midseason review: Richard Gasquet

Richard Gasquet in action at the Open Sud de France, where he reached the final (Photo: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

Dubbed to be the next top player in tennis, Richard Gasquet has failed to live up to those expectations. For the whole of his career, the Frenchman has struggled with injuries which have taken its toll in recent years. Gasquet has fallen ten places in the rankings to 28 after starting the season at 18 following a poor run of form.

Win/Loss record

Despite not having a successful year thus far, Gasquet does have a positive record of 19-10 which is a significant fall from last year's 21-9 record at this stage.

Season Positives

Richard Gasquet's highlight was at the Open Sud De France in Montpellier, where he reached the final but lost to NextGen star Alexander Zverev in straight sets. The world number 28 also had a semifinal showing at the Open 13 in Marseille, losing to Lucas Pouille on that occasion.

Richard Gasquet in action at the Open 13 in Marseille (Photo: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

His most promising run came on his favored surface of Grass where he reached two semi finals in Halle and at the Aegon International in Eastbourne where he fell to Alexander Zverev again and Gael Monfils following victories over Francis Tiafoe, Kevin Anderson, and John Isner.

Season Negatives

Throughout the campaign, the Frenchman has been dealing with a loss of form and injuries. Having made two semi finals on grass, Richard Gasquet then hit his lowest point of the season, where he fell to David Ferrer in the first round in four sets at Wimbledon, having made two semi final runs in the past. Gasquet endured his worst run of form on clay.

Richard Gasquet during Wimbledon, where he fell in round one (Photo: Adrian Dennis/Getty Images)

Starting out in Barcelona and coming back from injury, he lost to Yuichi Sugita before heading over to Estoril and falling in the quarterfinals to Kevin Anderson though he did have a bye in the first round. In his home Grand Slam of Roland Garros, Gasquet was forced to retire in the third round against compatriot Gael Monfils due to yet again another injury, this coming halfway through the third set.

Looking Ahead

The Frenchman doesn't have many points to defend during the US Open series with early losses in Cincinnati, Winston-Salem and at the US Open where he fell at the first hurdle to Kyle Edmund, so he will be looking to rectify the poor run and make a real go this year if injury doesn't hamper his chances. The Frenchman does have final points to defend in Shenzhen along with a title defense in Antwerp.

Richard Gasquet will be looking to defend his Antwerp title (Photo: Dirk Waem/Getty Images)

Grade: D

Despite a half good grass season, Gasquet hasn't lit up the 2017 season and will seriously need to improve his performances if he is to get back into the top 20.