2017 midseason review: Jo-Wilfried Tsonga

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in action at the ABN AMRO tennis tournament in Rotterdam (Photo: Koen Suyk/Getty Images)

Having failed to win a single title in the 2016 season, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga has already amassed three in the first half of the 2017 season taking his overall tally to 15 titles in his illustrious career as well as a return into the top ten only briefly. Despite all the success in the season, the Frenchman has disappointed in parts of the season.

Win/Loss record

The 32-year-old currently has a 25-8 record from the first half of the tennis season an improvement from last year at this stage where he went 20-10. This took his overall tally to 413-188.

Season Positives

The 32-year-old's best moment came in Rotterdam, where he captured the ATP 500 title, his first of the season. The Frenchman defeated three top 20 players en route to the title - Marin Cilic, Tomas Berdych and David Goffin in the final in three sets. Tsonga also had further success in his home country of France at the Open 13 in Marseille where he beat Gilles Simon and Nick Kyrgios before overcoming fellow compatriot Lucas Pouille in straight sets to win the title.

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga with the Rotterdam trophy, his biggest title of the season (Photo: Peter Dejong)

Having already won a title in his home country, Tsonga then made it a double, this time in Lyon, a tournament returning to the circuit. On this occasion, the world number 12 defeated Tomas Berdych in the final to capture his third title of the season thus far. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga also made the semi finals in Montpellier as well as two quarterfinals at the beginning of the season in Qatar and the Australian Open.

Season Negatives

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga had a number of poor tournaments but his worst result of the season to date came at his home Slam of Roland Garros. After clinching the Lyon title the week before, Tsonga then lost to Renzo Olivo of Argentina in the first round following a four-set loss over two days of battle. The 32-year-old also fell in his opening matches at Indian Wells and Monte Carlo with a second round loss in Madrid and at London to David Ferrer and Gilles Muller respectively.

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in action during his five set loss to Sam Querrey at Wimbledon (Photo: Chaz Neill/Icon Sportswire)

The Frenchman's grass season didn't get any better as he lost to eventual semifinalist and conqueror of Andy Murray, Sam Querrey in the third round at Wimbledon after taking two sets to one lead, a match he should have gone on to win.

Looking Ahead

Heading into the second part of the season, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga's form could either take off or deteriorate. Currently ranked 13 in the Race to London, here is a slight chance he could be at the O2 in London come November. The Frenchman despite not winning a title, did amass a huge amount of points during the second half of the 2016 season.

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga during Vienna last year, where he came runner-up to Andy Murray (Photo: Hans Punz/Getty Images)

One tournament he doesn't have to worry about is the 1000 Masters event in Cincinnati where he fell to an inspired Steve Johnson in the second round. From then on in, he made the quarterfinals in three of his four final tournaments - US Open, Shanghai and Paris with a runners-up spot in Vienna. So, Tsonga would need to recreate that form if he is to have a chance of defending those points and making the World Tour Finals

Midseason Grade: B-

Though the Frenchman has won three titles, he is capable of falling short in tournaments. Although looking back a year ago, this has no doubt been a successful first half of the season but with plenty of points to defend, it will be interesting to see if Tsonga can up his levels for the remainder of the season.