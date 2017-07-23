Bethanie Mattek Sands' injury is 'not a career-ender', according to NYT interview

Bethanie Mattek-Sands celebrates her French Open second round win over Petra Kvitova (Getty/Ian MacNicol)

Doubles world number one Bethanie Mattek-Sands should be able to return to court following her horrific injury, according to the doctor that operated on her patellar tendon rupture.

Dr. David Altchek, speaking to the New York Times journalist Cindy Shmerler as she was interviewing Mattek-Sands at the Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan, revealed that whilst this is not a “typical injury” for a tennis player, it is “definitely not a career-ender” for the 32-year-old American.

Bethanie Mattek-Sands during her French Open loss to Samantha Stosur (Getty/Julian Finney)

Mattek-Sands sustained the injury during the singles draw at Wimbledon. The American had received a wildcard into the main draw and was at one set all in her second round match against Sorana Cirstea when she fell, in a moment that shocked all at the tournament.

Encouraging news for Mattek-Sands

Mattek-Sands, who has won five Grand Slam titles in doubles and is the current world number one in that field, is one of the most popular and respected players on the WTA Tour, and the news that she should be able to return at one point will undoubtedly be well-received.

In the interview with Shmerler, Altchek revealed that the type of injury that the American suffered is usually “seen in the N.F.L and N.B.A,” also adding that he had never before operated on a tennis player for that type of injury, “because their footwork and balance are so good.” Furthermore, Altchek commented that “Bethanie’s just too strong for her body”, before adding that this should not be a career-ending injury for Mattek-Sands.

Mattek-Sands, alongside Lucie Safarova, won the French Open doubles title last month (Getty/Ian MacNicol)

Alongside doubles partner Lucie Safarova, the American was aiming to not only complete the Career Grand Slam with Safarova at Wimbledon, but the pair were also hoping to complete the non-calendar Grand Slam after winning the last three Grand Slam tournaments. Whilst a potential return is a long way off for Mattek-Sands, it seems that she and Safarova will still have a shot at taking the Wimbledon title that has so far eluded the pair in the future.