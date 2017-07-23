ATP Atlanta: Defending champion Nick Kyrgios out with injury

Nick Kyrgios after winning the Atlanta Open title next year (Getty/Kevin C.Cox)

World number 20 Nick Kyrgios has been forced to withdraw from the BB&T Atlanta Open with the right hip injury that has troubled him in the past few weeks.

Kyrgios, who beat John Isner in two sets to take the title in Atlanta last year, was forced to retire in the first round of Wimbledon against Pierre-Hugues Herbert with the hip injury, which had been an issue before then, and is now unable to defend his title this coming week because of it.

Nick Kyrgios was forced to retire at Wimbledon due to his hip injury (Getty/Shaun Botterill)

The Australian’s withdrawal means that Jack Sock is now the top seed for the tournament, with Isner, a three-time champion in Atlanta, now seeded second.

Kyrgios disappointed to withdraw

It has undoubtedly been a difficult year for Kyrgios, who has struggled with injuries and inconsistency through 2017, and the Australian expressed his disappointment about the fact that he could not return to Atlanta to defend his title.

In a statement, Kyrgios said that coming to the decision to withdraw was “really tough and disappointing,” adding that himself and his team “were very hopeful up until the last moment” that his hip would be ready for him to play. The Australian also added that he hopes to return to the tournament in the future.

Nick Kyrgios celebrates after beating John Isner in the final last year (Getty/Kevin C.Cox)

Tournament director Eddie Gonzalez commented that “Everyone wishes Nick the best and a speedy recovery,” from the injury that has affected the Australian in the past few weeks, adding that, “He {Kyrgios} has been a great BB&T Atlanta Open champion, and we look forward to welcoming him back in the years to come.”

The withdrawal of Kyrgios arguably puts Sock and Isner as the favorites for the title at the tournament, which takes place in the opening week of the hard court summer. Sock will open against either Dudi Sela or Konstantin Kravchuk, whilst Isner, who has made the final six times in the event’s seven-year history, will open against Bjorn Fratangelo or Vasek Pospisil.