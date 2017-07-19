ATP Bastad: Diego Schwartzman cruises past Renzo Olivo in all-Argentine affair

The Argentine Diego Schwartzman breezed into the quarterfinals of the Swedish Open with a comprehensive 6-4, 6-1 victory over countryman Renzo Olivo.

One hour and 23 minutes were all that was required for the 24-year-old to advance to the last eight in Bastad, where he will face the top-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta or Russia’s Andrey Kuznetsov.

It was a tale of missed opportunities for Olivo who, despite his measly 5-13 record at tour level this year, was seeking to build on his momentous upset over Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the first round of the French Open in May on the red dirt. The 25-year-old fashioned the same number of break points as his opponent (8) on a mild afternoon but converted only two compared to Schwartzman’s five.

The Argentine did not scale the heights we have witnessed before this year – where he reached the last four in Istanbul and pushed 12-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic to five sets at Roland Garros – but he was solid enough, outlasting Olivo during the crucial exchanges to seal his place in the next round.

Punch for punch

He was forced to stave off an early break point opportunity from his compatriot during his opening service game, before holding and settling into his familiar rhythm.

He was at his warrior best when he broke for a 2-0 lead immediately after, constructing a sublime point with a backhand down the line before converting with a deft backhand volley in the forecourt.

More break points followed for Olivo; this time three opportunities came and gone during the longest service game of the match, with Schwartzman holding after a timely serve and volley.

Olivo eventually took one of his several break point opportunities in the fifth game after a lapse in concentration from Schwartzman but it was fitting that he gifted it straight back.

Schwartzman threw in an inopportune double fault as Olivo restored parity but when the former held to force his opponent to serve to stay in the set few predicted Olivo would have the nerves. And he coughed up three set points following a pair of backhand errors before double-faulting to concede the opening set.

Schwartzman arrows down a serve (Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Europe)

Procession

Schwartzman was certainly more consistent from the baseline in set two and he quickly set about ramming home his authority when, in a similar fashion to the opening frame, he broke for a 2-0 lead.

Service holds were becoming more routine for the world number 38 and he was in a commanding position at 4-1 in the second set with three break points for a double break of serve.

He squandered two but punished the third when he coaxed Olivo into a cross-court forehand that sailed wide.

The diminutive Argentine needed no second invitation to close out the last 16 encounter in ruthless fashion.