Roger Federer vs Marin Cilic Live Result Stream Commentary of the 2017 Wimbledon Final (0-0)

Check out VAVEL’s full preview of the men’s final.

Cilic has had a fairly average season so far, going 29-13 and sits 11th in the Race to London. The Croatian has one title, on clay in Istanbul. However, he has been building up momentum since April, having reached the quarterfinals or better at seven of his last eight events. He reached the semifinals or better at all three of his grass court events. Apart from his title in Istanbul, he has reached one other final, that being the final of his last warm-up event before Wimbledon at the Queen’s Club, where he lost in a third set tiebreak to Feliciano Lopez.

Federer is in the midst of one of the best season’s of his legendary career, a season made even greater considering how he played less than half of the 2016 season with injury, including missing the last five months of the season. The Swiss is 30-2 so far in 2017, having won four titles, including a record-extending 18th major title at the Australian Open (d. Rafael Nadal) and completing the Melbourne-Indian Wells-Miami hat trick for just the second time in his career. Federer skipped the entire clay court season before winning his ninth title in Halle in the lead up to Wimbledon. Bizarrely, Federer has yet to lose to a player inside the top 100 in 2017, with his two losses coming number 116 Evgeny Donskoy in Dubai and 302 Tommy Haas in Stuttgart. He is currently second in the Race to London

Federer and Cilic’s most recent meeting was also their biggest and most relevant to their upcoming final. The two met twelve months ago in the quarterfinals on Centre Court. The first two sets of that match were dominated by the Croatian, who used his gigantic groundstrokes to blow the seven-time champion off the court. Federer would start to claw back by taking the third set before finding himself one point away from defeat late in the fourth set. Serving at both 4-5 and 5-6, the Swiss was forced to saved match points, which he did. Federer would save another in the fourth set tiebreak before taking it to send the match to a fifth set. The seven-time champion showed his pedigree by breaking late in the fifth set to escape with an epic victory.

Of their seven previous meetings, only one took place on grass, that being their 2016 Wimbledon quarterfinal, won by Federer. The pair have met three times previously at majors, with Federer winning two out of three, including their lone Wimbledon meeting, although Cilic won the deepest match at a major, as his win came in the semifinals while Federer’s came in the quarters and third round. Five of their seven meetings have come on hard court, with Federer winning four of five. The Swiss also won their lone clay meeting.

Federer dominates their head-to-head 6-1, but the pair’s last three matches have been the three most competitive of the rivalry. After winning their first four meetings fairly easily, Federer narrowly edged Cilic in the round of 16 in Toronto 6-4 in the third after a pair of tiebreaks. A month later, the Croatian finally got on the board in the rivalry with a blowout win in the semifinals of the US Open on his way to his lone major title. Federer would avenge the loss last year in the Wimbledon quarterfinals in an absolute epic.

Cilic, who has had some solid runs at the All England Club before, finally was able to put the pieces of his big-hitting game together for six great matches to reach his first final in SW19. The Croatian took full advantage of his draw falling apart, though he was still given all he could handle by Rafael Nadal’s conqueror Gilles Muller and Andy Murray’s vanquisher Sam Querrey. Cilic outlasted Muller in five sets in the quarterfinals before pulling several comebacks in his four-set semifinal win over Querrey.

2017 has been a renaissance year for Federer and Wimbledon has been yet a further step forward. The Swiss has yet to drop a set at the tournament, only the third time in his career that he has reached the final without losing a set at the All England Club. Federer has made mincemeat out of what was not an easy draw. He got through his first round match courtesy of retirement by Alexandr Dolgopolov and has cruised since, including impressive victories over the crafty Mischa Zverev and Australian Open semi-finalist Grigor Dimitrov before crushing his 2016 Wimbledon conqueror Milos Raonic, the reigning runner-up, in a straight-sets dismantling. The Swiss faced his toughest test in the semifinals against 2010 runner-up Tomas Berdych, but held off the Czech’s onslaught to reach the final.

Cilic is contesting his 2nd major final, having won his lone previous major final back at the 2014 US Open. Overall, Cilic is looking to win an 18th career title. He has a 17-12 record in career finals. He is 1-2 in career grass court finals, all three coming at the Queen’s Club. His lone title came back in 2012. He was actually trailing by a set in that final when David Nalbandian was defaulted. He lost in the 2013 final (l. to Andy Murray) and this year (l. to Feliciano Lopez).

Federer is contesting his 29th major final and is looking to win a 19th major title, which would further extend his record for men’s Grand Slam singles titles. He is 18-10 in major finals. It would be his 93rd title overall. He is 92-48 in all career finals. An eighth Wimbledon title would also extend Federer’s record for grass court titles to 17. He is 16-6 in career grass court finals.

World number six Marin Cilic is through to his second career major final, first at Wimbledon, and first since winning the 2014 US Open.

History is on the line for world number five Roger Federer, as the Swiss contests his eleventh final at the All England Club (7-3) and is looking to break a three-way tie between himself, Pete Sampras and William Renshaw for the most men’s singles titles at Wimbledon by claiming his eighth crown.

Hello tennis fans! Today is the biggest day of the tennis year. Welcome to VAVEL USA’s live commentary of the 2017 Wimbledon men’s singles final between seven-time champion Roger Federer of Switzerland and first-time Wimbledon finalist Marin Cilic. My name is Pete Borkowski and I’m excited to be bringing you point-by-point coverage of what’s sure to be an incredible match in London. From now until match time, which will be at 2:00 pm local time (9:00 am EDT), I’ll be supplying notes and previewing the showdown. Please come back tomorrow for point-by-point updates of the match.