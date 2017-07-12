Johanna Konta vs Venus Williams Live Stream Commentary and Updates of the 2017 Wimbledon Semifinals (0-0)

Don't forget to return at around 2:30 PM local time or 9:30 AM EST on Thursday for the start of the match!

Williams has the fresher legs considering that Konta has played three final sets at this year's Wimbledon. Moving the ball with her unreal angles will put the Brit into uncomfortable situations, forcing her to play defense. Lastly, her first serve percentage is crucial and may ultimately decide who advances to Saturday's final.

Konta will need to step up on her return games and take advantage of the Williams second serve whenever she can. Her net game was shaky in the previous round, but it can't be on Thursday. The Brit has a better chance of hitting through her opponent if she moves forward.

The tactics are similar for both players as they both possess strong serves and power off the ground. Holding serve will be the main focus for both players, and they will have opportunities to break. A massive key in this match is controlling the center of the court. Konta and Williams can move around a grass court comfortably and quickly. In order to win this match, the players have to be brave and fearless as their targets become more precise and risky. Whoever gets the first strike in the rally and moves forward to finish the points off out of the air is the likely winner. Defense is not a weakness for the pair, but it is not enough to overcome the grueling power of either aggressive hitters.

The American has displayed her brilliance on the lawns of Wimbledon en route to the semifinals. Williams tallied an opening round win over Elise Mertens, 7-6(7), 6-4 and a second round win over Qiang Wang, 4-6. 6-4. 6-1. She then overcame two 19-year-olds in a row as she sent Naomi Osaka and Ana Konjuh packing in rounds three and four. In doing so, the tenth seed set up a mouth-watering quarterfinal matchup with an in-form Ostapenko. However, Williams was all business as she dominated on serve to take it 6-3, 7-5.

Like her British counterpart, Williams has had a solid year. It may have started with a concerning injury that was evident in Auckland, but she quickly bounced back in making the final in Melbourne. A quarterfinal in Indian Wells and a semifinal in Miami proved that the American veteran belongs near the top of the game. A decent clay season with no titles was never in doubt; although, she did make the second week in Paris. Williams is at number eight in the year-long Race to Singapore.

Before this year, Konta has always struggled to win matches at the All England Club. This year, she has turned the tables. The world number seven has thrilled the British crowd with multiple dramatic matches so far. Konta opened up her Wimbledon campaign against the lady who beat her at Roland Garros, Su-Wei Hsieh, and she redeemed herself with a 6-2, 6-2 win. Her second round match was not as comprehensive as she needed more than three hours to put away Donna Vekic, 10-8 in the third. After a straight sets win over Maria Sakkari and a battle with Caroline Garcia, the sixth seed arrived in the quarterfinals where she would play French Open finalist Simona Halep. Konta secured her spot in the final four with a three-set victory, denying Halep of the number one ranking.

Konta has had another dream season so far as she currently sits at number seven in the Porsche Race to Singapore. She started the year out with a bang, making the semifinals in Auckland, winning Sydney, and progressing deep at the Australian Open. The British number one then won her biggest title at the Miami Open, but her results on clay were not ideal. Moving onto the grass, Konta tallied wins over Jelena Ostapenko and Angelique Kerber before an injury forced her to withdraw from the Eastbourne semifinals.

Johanna Konta and Venus Williams are set to play their sixth career match head-to-head on Thursday. The Brit leads the series three wins to two with wins in Melbourne, Stanford, and Miami. Venus took their last meeting in Rome this year, yet Konta had won three in a row prior to that. However, their semifinal clash will be their first meeting on the grass.

Hello, and welcome to live coverage of the semifinal clash between Johanna Konta and Venus Williams at the 2017 Championships, Wimbledon.