Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic defeats Adrian Mannarino in straights sets

In a match delayed from Monday, the world number four beat the Frenchman ranked 51 in straight sets 6-2, 7-6(5), 6-4 to progress to the quarterfinals

Djokovic takes the first set

The three-time champion began the match with a hold of serve despite being taken to deuce. Djokovic then earned double set points at 15-40 with Mannarino getting off to a relatively slow start. An unforced error gave the Serbian the break before consolidating to get off to the perfect start at 3-0. The 30-year-old then decided to call the trainer on the changeover for what appeared to be a headache.

He then came out and grabbed double break points for a double break lead. An unreturnable first serve followed by a backhand down the line despite being behind in the rally brought the game to deuce. The Frenchman won the next two of three points to take the game and appear on the scoreboard at 3-1.

The erratic Frenchman entertained the crowd in some parts of the match (Photo by Shaun Botterill / Getty)

The Serbian, who started brightly and barely missing held his serve to love to go 4-1 up, looking at ease. The world number 51 seemed to have settled in the match and held his service game to love too. The Frenchman then began to trouble the Serbian by staying in the rally and producing winners to take the seventh game to deuce.

However, he would find no answers with Djokovic coming through unscathed for a 5-2 lead. Serving to stay in the match, Mannarino fell behind a set point at advantage. Mannarino would deny the Serb and then again for the second time just moments later before a third was taken as the world number four grabbed a set lead, 6-2.

Mannarino shows fight; loses set via tiebreaker

The former world number one continued where he left off in the opening set. In just the second game, leveled at 30-all, with both players hitting flat throughout the rally, Djokovic forced the error out of Mannarino to set up a break point. The Serb broke with the 29-year-old sending a slice straight into the net. A consolidation of that break gave Djokovic a comfortable 3-0 lead.

Just like in the opening set, Djokovic raced out to a 4-1 lead. Mannarino did hold his serve in the sixth game and for the fist time in the set, he began to trouble Djokovic. The Frenchman got ahead 15-30 in the next game then the number fourth seed fired a double fault which presented his opponent with two break points.

The Serb complained to umpire Carlos Bernades after the match about the surface (Photo by Shaun Botterill / Getty)

His serve got him out of trouble momentarily with an ace, 30-40. But Mannarino broke back following a lengthy rally before consolidating serve to level the set at 4-4. From that moment on both players continued to hold their serve and the Frenchman took the set to a tiebreaker.

The breaker began with five breaks of serve with Mannarino leading 2-3. He then got the first hold of the breaker to take a 2-4 lead. But Djokovic broke and won two points on his serve to take a 5-4 lead. The Frenchman lost a point on his serve which presented Djokovic with a set point. Two of them were saved but Djokovic sealed the set on his serve, 7-6(5).

Djokovic seals quarterfinal place

With Mannarino serving first in the third set, Djokovic would earn two break point chances at 15-40 turning defense into attack and forced the error from the Frenchman. Mannarino impressively denied Djokovic twice then went on to hold serve, 0-1.

The Serb had no problems in his first service game and held to level 1-1. Once again, Mannarino would be put under some pressure on his service game, allowing Djokovic to gain two break points again. This time, the second seed broke with an exquisite backhand passing shot and let his emotions out with a massive roar.

The two players shook hands at the net after the match (Photo by Shaun Botterill / Getty)

He consolidated his serve to take a 3-1 lead. Despite dominating proceedings, Djokovic called the trainer out and received a medical timeout for a sore shoulder but this didn't stop him going on to serve for the match up 5-4. The second seed went 15-40 up, grabbing double match points.

Mannarino showed some fight towards the end and took the game to deuce impressively. However, Djokovic finished off the match on his third match point to progress to the quarterfinals.