Victoria Azarenka pleased with her victory over Heather Watson

Azarenka is displaying vintage tennis at Wimbledon (Photo by Michael Steele / Getty)

Former world number one Victoria Azarenka marked her return to one of the biggest stages in tennis on Centre Court at Wimbledon. The two-time Australian Open champion was last victorious on Centre Court back in 2012. It was at the London Olympics but her last singles victory at Wimbledon on Centre Court was also in 2012, it was a quarterfinal victory over Tamira Paszek.

Nevertheless, the two-time Australian Open champion is a serious contender to claim a third Slam title. She is also looking for her first Venus Rosewater Dish at Wimbledon after a three-set victory over Heather Watson. Azarenka was away from professional tennis for a year as she had a knee injury and she was pregnant, giving birth to her first child Leo back in December.

Azarenka spoke to the press after her amazing comeback victory over Watson. "I think she started to play well, I agree with that but I felt like, I started to make her look good as I didn't do the right things. I played a little wrong and I didn't come up with my shots, I was too much on my back foot, that I didn't follow through. So all of those things, kind of played into it, she really did serve well, I didn't really have too many opportunities on her serve except that one game.

Azarenka had the British crowd against her but it did not faze her (Photo by Glyn Kirk / Getty)

"I'm happy to be here, I'm still very ambitious and focused, and not on a cloud nine for making it to the second week. But I do appreciate everything, I've been able to achieve right now, and I don't take anything for granted. I'm still in the tournament, I can't be too happy, I'm never satisfied until it's done.

"No it was something I was expecting, I would be surprised otherwise, I've done that too many times in my career. We don't have any Grand Slams in Belarus if we had it would be pretty good, but no it's a normal situation and I understand and I'm just happy to play and compete.

The two-time Australian Open champion will have an intriguing fourth round clash with second seed Simona Halep. It will be a challenge that Azarenka will relish. Azarenka is more than capable than ending Halep's hopes of becoming the top player in the world.

