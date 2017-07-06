Wimbledon: Roger Federer breezes past Dusan Lajovic

18-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer had a long wait to get onto Centre Court. Nonetheless, the former world number one did not let that bother him. The third seed is the favorite to claim a 19th Grand Slam singles title at the All England Club.

Federer came into Wimbledon only losing two matches all year, and he is the reigning Australian Open champion. The seven-time Wimbledon champion claimed his first Australian Open title since 2010, which was his first Slam since Wimbledon in 2012. Moreover, the Swiss maestro is ranked at number five in the world but he is the third seed as he reached the semifinals last year and the final in 2014 and 2015. Federer brushed aside Dusan Lajovic, 7-6(0), 6-3, 6-2 in just one hour and 30 minutes. The third seed only played a set and three games in the second set against Alexander Dolgopolov, who retired due to injury.

The former world number one will play 27th seed Mischa Zverev in the third round after the German overcame Mikhail Kukushkin in a five-set thriller.

Federer takes the first set, despite a sluggish start



The 27-year-old from Serbia opened proceedings on Centre Court, and he held to love. Moreover, he won seven successive points as the former world number one trailed 0-40 in his first service game. However, Federer got to deuce but a fourth break point quickly followed as the 35-year-old lost his serve so meekly with a tame forehand unforced error sailing in the net to take a surprising 2-0 lead.

However, Lajovic was unable to consolidate the break, and build on his surprising lead as he committed unforced errors, which handed the seven-time champion the break back. The former world number one restored parity at 2-2 by serving to love in his second service game.

Both players registered love holds in their next couple of games to level proceedings at 3-3. The world number 79 continued to apply pressure and take care of his service games with ease and the former world number one responded likewise to level proceedings on Centre Court.

The seven-time champion is in fine form on his favourite court (Photo by Shaun Botterill / Getty)

The first set was evenly poised at 6-6, and a first set tiebreak would decide where the first set was going. Lajovic started the tiebreak, and he immediately handed the third seed the minibreak advantage by committing a backhand unforced error.

The seven-time Wimbledon champion raced out to a 3-0 lead, after serving well, and the pressure was back on Lajovic as the 27-year-old continued to struggle as Federer raised his level to take a double break lead in the minibreak at 5-0 as he produced a stunning crosscourt forehand winner down the line.

The former world number claimed the first set in 36 minutes by virtue of Lajovic's backhand unforced error sailing long, winning the tiebreak without losing a single point.

Federer relaxes and takes the second set with ease

The 18-time Grand Slam singles champion taking the opening set mentally would have hurt Lajovic. Federer held to love in the opening game of the second set, and he was in cruise control in this match. Lajovic had to stave off a break point in his opening service game and he restored parity at 1-1 by producing a good drop shot, and a half-volley winner.

Federer continued to apply more pressure on the former top 60 player after he held onto his serve with ease in the next game, and once more Lajovic was break points down. The Serb trailed 0-30 down but he produced two scorching backhand winners down the line to restore the game at 30-30. Moreover, he committed a double fault and Federer failed to convert the break point.

Moreover, a second one quickly followed, despite Lajovic constructing a good point, he failed to put a volley away which handed the former world number one a crucial 3-1 lead. Federer remained untroubled on serve by producing an ace down the T to lead 4-1.

The Serb was unable to build on his high level of tennis from the first set (Photo by Shaun Botterill / Getty)

The alarm bells were ringing for the 27-year-old as he quickly found himself at 0-40 down. Furthermore, it was gusty play from the former top 60 player saved all three of them, and he produced a smash volley winner in a well constructed lengthy rally to get to 40-40. He ensured the break was only one as he clinched the game with a forehand winner down the line.

It was too easy for the former world number one as he claimed the second set by producing a one-two combination of a strong serve down the middle, followed by a forehand winner down the line, leading 7-6(0), 6-3 with just one hour and six minutes on the clock.

Federer books a third round clash with Mischa Zverev



Lajovic got off to a poor start in the opening game of the third set, and the seven-time champion gained an early break, leading 1-0. The former world number one's serve was impeccable as he stretched out to a 2-0 lead, and Lajovic simply had no answers to defeat Federer on Centre Court.

The third seed was returning with intent by producing scintillating forehand return winners down the line, and he created another break point chance. However, Federer was unable to claim the double break as Lajovic held onto his serve, trailing 2-1.

Moreover, after holding his serve easily, the 18-time Grand Slam champion gained the double break advantage as Lajovic tamely lost his serve by committing forehand unforced errors in the net. The former world number one held serve to love extending his unassailable lead to 5-1.

The former world number one is the favourite to win Wimbledon in 2017 (Photo by Shaun Botterill / Getty)

The world number 79 claimed his final game of the match as he was serving to stay in the match by serving some unreturnable serves. Furthermore, Lajovic's race was finally run as the former world number one served out to love, and finished it off with an ace down the T, barely breaking a sweat, clinching the victory, 7-6(0), 6-3, 6-2 in just one hour and 30 minutes.

By the numbers

The 18-time Grand Slam champion produced some good numbers at his side of the court. Federer produced nine aces and only committed two double faults. The seven-time Wimbledon champion got 60 percent of his first serves in, and he won 81 percent of the points on both of his first serves in and second serves.

Lajovic only got 16 winners from his side of the court and committed 14 unforced errors. The Swiss number two produced 31 winners, and 15 unforced errors. The seven-time Wimbledon champion's quest for an eighth title at SW19 continues on Saturday against 27th seed Mischa Zverev.

