Marin Cilic: "I served good today"

Seventh seed Marin Cilic is the bookmaker's fifth favorite to win Wimbledon in 2017. The Croat has reached the quarterfinals on his last three visits to SW19. Cilic had chances to reach the semifinals in 2014 and last year. However, he fell short in five sets losing to Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer respectively but failed to take his chances. Nevertheless, the Croat is thriving on the grass after losing in the final at the Queen's Club to Feliciano Lopez in three tight sets.

Nonetheless, the 7th seed overcame 2004 Wimbledon quarterfinalist Florian Mayer in three sets. The Croat had to claw his way back from being a break down in the first and third sets. He spoke at the press conference about his performance and talked about his upcoming clash with 26th seed Steve Johnson on Friday.

"I think it was a really really good match. (A) high level from both of us. Florian, obviously he had some chances serving for the first and third sets but I would say that I was returning quite good throughout the match. Even though he was up with the score in the first, I felt that I was playing well, returning well, and just applying pressure."

Cilic continued to analyze his performance from his second round victory over the German. "From my own side, serving well, hitting a lot of aces, serving at a high percentage, and throughout that first set tiebreak, I played extremely good. (I) just put pressure on him, even before the match, I knew that Florian was playing well on grass.

I felt today, he was hitting and coming up with some good shots, great points and it was definitely a tough one."

The 2014 US Open champion spoke about his upcoming clash with Steve Johnson. "We played last year in Queen's, on grass, I know he likes to play on grass, he won in Nottingham last year. Obviously, his big weapons, the serve when he is hitting his spots well, the forehand, obviously I'm going to try to put a bit of pressure on him, that he doesn't have many forehands to hit, and also with my own game, I need to be consistent with my serving and continue to play like I did today.

Should the three-time quarterfinalist defeat Johnson, he could play Kei Nishikori for the second year in a row or Roberto Bautista Agut for a place in the quarterfinals on Manic Monday.