Wimbledon: Camila Giorgi survives opening round thriller against Alize Cornet

Camila Giorgi and Alize Cornet provided the fans with some world-class tennis as the blockbuster clash in the first round of the Wimbledon Championships lived up to the hype it received, with the Italian prevailing in three tough sets after a marathon 2 hours and 27 minutes of play.

Making a slow start to the match, Giorgi found herself down 0-5 in the opening set as she committed 11 unforced errors which came with only one solitary winner. Cornet was looking to close the set out, but was pegged back all the way to 5-5 as the Italian threatened to complete the comeback. Nevertheless, the Frenchwoman eventually sealed the first set 7-5 after all the hassle. From then on, it was all Giorgi as she was the one controlling the proceedings, playing some peak tennis to seal the victory.

A general view of the match | Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Europe

Cornet jumps out to a huge lead

Giorgi seemed to show some rust in her explosive game as she hit a couple of unforced errors to start the match, allowing Cornet to have the perfect start as the Frenchwoman sealed her service game. Giorgi was too impatient as Cornet managed to hit everything back to the Italian during rallies, resulting in countless unforced errors and the former top-20 player took advantage and earned the early break. Giorgi had the golden opportunity to break straight back and level the scores, and she was just an inch away from doing so after earning a break point in the third game with some impressive net play.

Coming up to the net more often to finish off the points, everything seemed to be going well for the Italian. However, the hard-hitter lost focus and started to rattle off errors once more, allowing Cornet to get the narrow hold of service to consolidate the break. That missed break point seemed pivotal as Giorgi failed to hold her serve in the next game, with Cornet playing some solid tennis. The Frenchwoman edged closer to winning the first set as she led 30-15 in the fifth game, but was pegged back by the hard-hitting Italian who managed to earn yet another break point. However, she once again failed to convert the crucial point as she hit a return just wide, allowing Cornet to eventually hold her serve for a formidable 5-0 lead with the first set already within her reach.

Alize Cornet celebrates winning a point | Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Europe

Giorgi fights back, but it was not enough

After what seemed like an eternity, Giorgi finally got herself onto the scoreboard, but she almost failed to do it as Cornet got to deuce in the game and threatened to seal a bagel set. Nevertheless, Giorgi maintained her composure and narrowly held her serve to win her first game of the day. An improbable comeback looked to be on the cards as Giorgi gained the momentum after the encouraging hold of service, which then saw her break to love and lessen the deficit to just three games. The Italian won 10 of the last 11 points when she held her serve easily for 3-5, and giving Cornet her second chance to serve out the set.

The comeback was close to being completed when Giorgi found a way to get the second break back and return level on serve after all the hassle, saving two set points in the process. Winning her fifth straight game, Giorgi completed the miraculous comeback as she finally returned level on the scoreboard, and even earned a chance of winning the first set. Cornet finally managed to stop the rout and regain the lead as she held her serve easily to regain some confidence, which powered her to get her third service break of the day as she won eight of the last 11 points to seal the first set 7-5 after 49 minutes of play.

Camila Giorgi hits a forehand during today's match | Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Europe

Giorgi fights back

Determined to make a comeback and send the match into a final set, Giorgi made the perfect start to the second set as she broke serve to 15 in the first game, taking the early lead. The Italian then easily consolidated the break as she held her serve to love with some world-class offensive tennis, getting her rhythm as she did not get overwhelmed by her unforced errors this time. Coming out of nowhere, Cornet returned back level after breaking back in the fourth game as Giorgi failed to convert two game points, allowing the Frenchwoman to take advantage. Nevertheless, the Italian remained solid and broke straight back to love as some big forehands allowed her to regain the lead.

Giorgi then survived a marathon game when she fended off a massive four break point opportunities from Cornet to consolidate the break and open up a 4-2 lead. However, Cornet was again able to fight back as she won eight of the next ten points to return level at 4-4, increasing her chances to close out the match in straight sets. Giorgi did not let loose and instead improved her play as she continued to play some impressive tennis, breaking serve for the third time in the second set to earn the golden opportunity to serve out the set. During such a crucial point at 5-4 30-30, Cornet slipped in the midst of a groundstroke rally, gifting Giorgi her first set point, which she managed to convert after hitting a powerful smash winner.

Camila Giorgi puts in a strong serve during the match | Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Europe

Giorgi finally prevails in three sets

Carrying over the momentum from the second set, Giorgi came into the final set firing as she saved a couple of game points to get the break in the opening game, getting the early lead. However, it was a totally different Giorgi which appeared in the next game as the Italian put in some inconsistent play and saw Cornet break straight back to level the scores. There was a third consecutive break of serve as the Italian regained the lead with some powerful play, overpowering the stubborn Cornet defence. Giorgi then had narrow service hold after fending off two break points to have the first hold of the final set, consolidating the break for a 3-1 lead. Giorgi looked to be cruising through the set when she led 0-30 in the fifth game, but Cornet maintained her composure to get the hold of service and keep herself in the match.

Cornet wasted the golden opportunity to return level as she failed to convert two break points in the sixth game, allowing Giorgi to hold onto her lead tightly and remain in front on the scoreboard. Giorgi was then just one game away from winning the match as she held her serve to 30 and forced Cornet to serve to stay in the match. Putting up some tough resistance, Cornet saved two match points and narrowly held her serve to allow Giorgi the golden opportunity to serve out the match. Not disappointing her fans, Giorgi eventually served out the match comfortably after 2 hours and 27 minutes of play as the Italian managed to progress into the second round after this confidence-boosting victory.