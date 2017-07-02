Petra Kvitova: "It feels like my second home"

The two-time Wimbledon champion is in good spirits ahead of Wimbledon (Photo by Florian Eisele / Getty)

Former world number two Petra Kvitova returns to the sight of where she claimed her two Wimbledon titles in 2011 and 2014 defeating Maria Sharapova and Eugenie Bouchard respectively. It is truly amazing that the Czech has returned to professional tennis, six months after her horrific knife attack home back in December.

The two-time Wimbledon champion returned to action ahead of schedule at the French Open, where she defeated Julia Boserup in straight sets in her first match back but narrowly missed out in the second round losing to Bethanie Mattek-Sands. The Czech won her 20th WTA title in just her second tournament back at the Aegon Classic in Birmingham.

Kvitova will be seeded 11th at this year's Championships, and she is in good spirits when she spoke to the press. "Yes it's true, I feel great here, it feels like my second time, so I can't complain, I think grass gives me extra confidence and I know I can play well on it. Through the tournament, every round, I play better and better, which is always a good sign, the second question, it's tough to say the percent of my level and game in Birmingham it was going up.

Kvitova during a practice session with her coach Jiri Vanek (Photo by Clive Brunskill / Getty)

"You never know, how you're going to wake up the next morning so I will see how I wake up on Monday. My first goal is to play well in the first round, and I have things to improve on, to be back on my best level and try to be better than that.

All my career, I have to play very offensively, there was a part where I didn't play well so I think everything just set up and of course, I'm working on it with my coach to play my game. I'm not sure if it is the results of what happened but maybe I feel a bit fearless of what happened and find out what is important and what is not.

"I didn't think about Wimbledon but then when the time, at the end of the month, I took the racquet to my hand and I was starting to think I have to be back for Wimbledon, it would be very sad if I couldn't make this year. It's a big thing that I'm here, I already played in Paris but Wimbledon was my dream to come back and it was my motivation to play here.

The two-time Wimbledon champion will begin a quest for a third Wimbledon title against Johanna Larsson tomorrow, the second match scheduled on Centre Court.