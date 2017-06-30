2017 Wimbledon player profile: Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev during his third round loss to Tomas Berdych at Wimbledon last year (Getty/Adam Pretty)

After what has overall been an impressive year so far, Alexander Zverev will undoubtedly head into Wimbledon with some confidence, with the tenth seed aiming to make the second week of a Grand Slam for the first time.

The German disappointed at the French Open, losing in the opening round to Fernando Verdasco, and will certainly be looking for a better result on the grass, which could be a better surface for him.

Zverev has been draw against Evgeny Donskoy in the opening round of the tournament, with Milos Raonic and Roger Federer potential opponents in his quarter.

2017 results before the grass court season

After playing in the Hopman Cup, Zverev made his official 2017 debut at the Australian Open, where he reached the third round before falling to Rafael Nadal in five sets. After that loss, the German rebounded to win his first title of the year in Montpellier, beating Richard Gasquet in the final, though then fell in the opening round in tournaments in Rotterdam and Marseille, as well as falling in the third round at Indian Wells to Nick Kyrgios.

Alexander Zverev after winning his first Masters 1000 title in Rome (Getty/Giuseppe Bellini)

However, the German then went on to make his first Masters 1000 quarterfinal in Miami, once again losing to Kyrgios, and later, after third round losses in both Monte Carlo and Barcelona, went on to win his second title of the year on home turf in Munich, beating Guido Pella in the final. He then went on to reach the quarterfinals in Madrid, losing to Pablo Cuevas, and then went on to win his first Masters 1000 title, beating Novak Djokovic in the final at Rome.

Despite a strong clay court season, Zverev, who many people expected to do well at Roland Garros, fell in the opening round in Paris to Verdasco in four sets, and many looked to see how he would rebound on the grass.

Grass court season

After his disappointment in Paris, Zverev rebounded well with two solid grass court results ahead of the third Grand Slam tournament of the year.

The German was seeded second at the Ricoh Open, and, after receiving a bye in his opening round match, comfortably saw off both Adrian Mannarino and Julien Benneteau to reach the last four. There he fell to fourth seed Gilles Muller in straight sets, though this was undoubtedly a good grass court start for him.

Zverev then went on to play at the Gerry Weber Open in Halle. Seeded fourth, Zverev beat Paolo Lorenzi and fellow German Philipp Kohlschreiber to make the quarterfinals, before battling past seventh seed Roberto Bautista Agut in three sets to make the last four. He then beat Richard Gasquet in three sets to make his second consecutive final in Halle, before falling convincingly to Roger Federer in the final.

Though he did not win either of his two warm up tournaments, the German should head into SW19 with a lot of confidence.

Best Wimbledon result

Zverev will be making only his third appearance at Wimbledon this year, with his best result being a third round appearance last year.

Alexander Zverev in action against Tomas Berdych at Wimbledon last year (Getty/Adam Pretty)

After reaching the second round on his SW19 debut in 2015, Zverev was seeded 24th in 2016 and comfortably saw off Paul-Henri Mathieu in his opening round encounter. He then had to battle past Mikhail Youzhny in five sets to make the third round, where he fell to tenth seed Tomas Berdych in four sets.

Zverev undoubtedly has the big game to do well on grass, and he will be tough to face over the coming fortnight. The German is not one of the favorites for the title and is in a tricky section, though it wouldn’t be too much of a surprise if the German went fairly deep into the draw.