Wimbledon: 2017 gentleman's preview

Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic headline a packed Wimbledon Grand Slam field (Photo: Getty Images)

After three weeks of Grass-court tennis, Wimbledon is upon us. Top seed Andy Murray leads the way as the defending champion. Novak Djokovic, the second seed who failed to make the second week last year will be the second seed and hoping for redemption.

Roger Federer, the third seed comes in having won Halle and with a Grand Slam title in his pocket, could he rule the All England Club for a record eighth time? or will the fourth-seeded clay king Rafael Nadal conquer for the first time in seven years? Maybe a surprise will be upon us!

Andy Murray's Quarter

Top seed and defending champion Andy Murray headlines this first section. The Brit lost his one and only match at the Queen's Club earlier this month to Jordan Thompson, and having pulled out of the Hurlingham exhibition with an injury, he comes in with lots of questions to be answered. He opens up against the Lucky Loser and rising star Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan.

The 20-year-old lost an epic 12-10 in the fifth to Daniel Brands in his final qualifying match but has been given a second chance in the main draw. The winner will face either Joao Sousa or Dustin Brown. The German has fond memories on the grass with his biggest win coming on center court against Nadal in 2014 in four sets and should come through the Portuguese who despite reaching the third round last year, tends to struggle on this surface.

Murray could face the unpredictable Fabio Fognini in the third round but the Italian must get past Dmitry Tursunov and then the winner of Jiri Vesely and Illya Marchenko, two capable grass-court players. The Brit could face either Nick Kyrgios in the fourth round or Lucas Pouille. The Aussie begins his campaign against the big serving Pierre-Hugues Herbert and should he come through that, he will likely face Benoit Paire while Lucas Pouille has Malek Jaziri then the winner of Denis Shapovalov-Jerzy Janowicz before a showdown with the Aussie.

The second half of Murray's quarter includes fifth seed Stan Wawrinka and the 12th seeded Jo-Wilfried Tsonga. The Frenchman opens up against the British wildcard Cameron Norrie with Simone Bolelli or Yen-Hsun Lu awaiting. Tsonga will likely face Sam Querrey in the round of 32 should he get past Thomas Fabbiano then the winner of Carlos Berlocq and Nikoloz Basilashvili. The American stunned Djokovic last year and would be the danger man in this quarter.

The Swiss begins his title charge against the highly talented Daniil Medvedev before facing the winner of Tommy Haas or Ruben Bemelmans. The ever dangerous Fernando Verdasco, who has made the quarterfinals on two occasions is in the bottom half of this first quarter and faces Kevin Anderson in the first round match to watch. The winner of that match will likely go on to make the third round with Wawrinka awaiting.

Quarterfinals: Andy Murray-Stan Wawrinka

Semifinals: Andy Murray

Andy Murray preparing for the defense of his title (Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Rafael Nadal's quarter

Fourth seed Rafael Nadal headlines this second quarter packed with talent. The Spaniard begins his campaign against John Millman, who has been struggling with injury. The Spaniard has struggled at Wimbledon since winning his second title seven years ago. He has had losses against Rosol, Kyrgios and Brown all ranked outside the top 100 at the time. Nadal will face either Donald Young or Denis Istomin in the second round. The American relishes playing on the grass and comes in with confidence having made back-to-back quarter-finals at the Queen's Club and at Eastbourne.

Nadal's third-round encounter could be against Karen Khachanov, the 21-year-old comes in ranked 30 and faces off against fellow Russian Andrey Kuznetsov, a capable grass-court player before facing the winner of Thiago Monteiro and Andrew Whittington. Ivo Karlovic and Gilles Muller will likely face off in the third round. The Croatian faces Brit Aljaz Bedene and should he get past him, then Damir Dzumhur and Renzo Olivo will be his second round match. Gilles Muller should progress to the third round with no problems. He faces Marton Fucosvics then the winner of qualifier Lukas Rosol or Henri Laaksonen.

In the bottom half of the quarter is the fifth seed Kei Nishikori and Seventh-seeded Marin Cilic. The Japanese have struggled in the past at Wimbledon while Cilic has made the quarterfinals three years in a row and had match points against Federer in last year's match. The Japanese start his campaign against Marco Cecchinato before facing Julien Benneteau or Sergiy Stakhovsky, two players who can be dangerous on this surface.

Nishikori will likely face off against Roberto Bautista Agut. The Spaniard has made at least the fourth round in all four majors and with the style of play he possesses, he can cause problems to even the best of players on his day despite grass not being his favored or preferred surface.

At the bottom of this top half section lies Marin Cilic, who remains the favorite to reach the fourth round should he get past Philipp Kohlschreiber in the opening round. The German has been on a poor run of form for some time and at last year's championships, fell to Herbert as the 21st seed. He faces Viktor Troicki or Florian Mayer in the second round. Steve Johnson has been given a kind enough draw with Nikolas Kicker in the first round and a second round match up against Facundo Bagnis or Radu Albot.

Quarterfinals: Rafael Nadal-Marin Cilic

Semifinal: Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal in action at Wimbledon (Photo:Ian Walton/Getty Images)

Roger Federer's Quarter

Third seed Roger Federer is at the bottom of this opening quarter in the bottom half. The Swiss has been having an immaculate season and recently just clinched a record-extending ninth Halle title. The 35-year-old should come in fresh having missed the whole of the clay season and starts his attempt for an eight title against Alexandr Dolgopolov. He will then face the winner of qualifier Stefan Tsitsipas or Dusan Lajovic. His third round opponent will likely be between 27th seeded Mischa Zverev or Mikhail Kukushkin, two players who don't pose a threat to Federer.

The Swiss' fourth round opponents are Grigor Dimitrov or American John Isner. Dimitrov opens up against the more favored clay-courter Diego Schwartzman before likely meeting Marcos Baghdatis in the second round. John Isner begins his campaign against a qualifier and fellow American Taylor Fritz before facing Dudi Sela or Marcel Granollers in the second round with a third round match against the Bulgarian. Isner has never reached the second week at the All England Club with three consecutive third round losses while the Bulgarian has had success in the past reaching the semifinals.

At the top of this bottom half is the sixth seed Milos Raonic. The Canadian made a breakthrough last year, reaching the final but after a poor grass season this year with a first round loss at Queen's, he comes in with uncertainty. His opening round match is against Jan-Lennard Struff before a second round match against two quality grass courters in Mikhail Youzhny and Nicolas Mahut, who made the fourth round last year and has three grass court titles.

In this mini section lies 25th seed Albert-Ramos Vinolas. He faces Aussie Jordan Thompson in the opening round. The 23-year-old has never reached round two but comes in with confidence having ousted Murray at Queen's a couple of weeks ago. Should Ramos-Vinolas get past him, then faces a guaranteed qualifier in Andrey Rublev or Stefano Travaglia, who is making his debut at Grand Slam level.

Alexander Zverev and Jack Sock make up this final section. Both players are having opposite seasons. The German ranked inside the top ten faces Evgeny Donskoy, a match he should be winning. A second round match could be against Francis Tiafoe one of the rising stars in American tennis. Making his debut he begins against Robin Haase. American Jack Sock starts off his campaign against 21-year-old Christian Garin, who is making his Grand Slam debut after qualifying. The American should get past him then face Thomaz Bellucci or Sebastien Offner before an encounter against the German.

Quarterfinal: Milos Raonic-Roger Federer

Semifinal: Roger Federer

Roger Federer getting into shape by practicing ahead of Wimbledon (Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Novak Djokovic's quarter

Second seed Novak Djokovic headlines this packed and quality last quarter. In this mini section is also the 28th seed Juan Martin del Potro. The Serb and Argentine met before in the semifinals in 2013, with Djokovic coming through an epic and could meet as early as the third round. Djokovic, who is struggling this season for form opens up against Martin Klizan and then faces Adam Pavlasek or Ernesto Escobedo in the second round.

He should have no trouble in getting past his first two rounds. The Argentinian del Potro has a more tough opener against Thanasi Kokkinakis. The Aussie defeated Milos Raonic in Queen's and can certainly perform on this surface. Should he get past him, he will likely face Ernests Gulbis, who despite being ranked outside the top 450 in the world can cause problems.

At the top of this last section is Gael Monfils, the 15h seed and 19th seed Feliciano Lopez. The Frenchman opens up proceedings against Daniel Brands before a likely tough match against Kyle Edmund. The Brit has struggled in the past at Wimbledon losing in the opening round on four occasions but will likely be a test to Monfils who despite having the game, can be a little erratic and careless at times. The Spaniard Lopez faces Adrian Mannarino in his opening round. Should he get past the tricky Frenchman, he will face Brydan Klein or Yuichi Sugita, a match he should win with ease before meeting Gael Monfils.

Eighth seed Dominic Thiem and 11th seed Tomas Berdych make up this packed section filled with talented grass-court players. Thiem opens up against 2015's quarterfinalist Vasek Pospisil, who since then has dropped down in the rankings due to his bad luck with injuries. Get past that tough match, Gilles Simon awaits in the second round, also a quarterfinalist from 2015. The Austrian will have to be in top form and having struggled at Wimbledon, this is the toughest draw possible and needs to be on top form. 32nd seed Paolo Lorenzi faces Horacio Zeballos in a clay-court encounter and should he make round two, he faces Janko Tipsarevic or Jared Donaldson.

Berdych has also been given a tough start with the big hitting Jeremy Chardy being drawn in the first round. He then faces the winner of Borna Coric or Ryan Harrison with a third-round match against either David Ferrer or Richard Gasquet, who are the favorites to progress. They face each other in the opening round with the winner facing Steve Darcis, who beat Nadal in 2012 or Ricardo Berankis who has made round two and troubled Cilic a few years back taking him to five sets.

Quarterfinals: Richard Gasquet-Juan Martin del Potro

Semifinal: Juan Martin del Potro

Juan Martin del Potro gearing up for Wimbledon by palying the Boodles event (Photo: Ben Hoskins/Getty Images)

Semifinals: Andy Murray def. Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer def. Juan Martin del Potro

Final: Roger Federer def. Andy Murray