ATP Eastbourne: Novak Djokovic overcomes Donald Young to reach maiden semifinal

Former world number one Novak Djokovic continues to find some form ahead of Wimbledon. The top seed at the Aegon International in Eastbourne is enjoying himself at Devonshire Park, competing at a pre-warmup event between the French Open and Wimbledon for the first time since 2010.

The rain delays have continued to hamper the tournament, nevertheless, Djokovic hasn't had to play two matches in one day as he defeated Vasek Pospisil over two days on Tuesday and Wednesday, and the Serb saved a couple of set points in his quarterfinal victory over Donald Young.

The three-time Wimbledon champion will play fourth seed Steve Johnson or Daniil Medvedev tomorrow for a place in Saturday's final.

Djokovic races through the opening set

Both Djokovic and Young held serve easily in their opening two games. The former world number one continued to remain comprehensive on his serve with a hold to leave, extending his lead to 2-1.

The former top 40 player committed three unforced errors which gave the top seed a chance to break the American's serve for the first time. However, Young saved all three break points, and he held serve empathically with a forehand winner down the line.

Djokovic continued to remain aggressive on serve, and the 27-year-old American continued to have problems on his serve. Young was trailing 0-30, and he restored parity at 30-30 but the unseeded player handed Djokovic the break by committing an untimely unforced error.

The 12-time Grand Slam champion consolidated the break with ease as his backhand continued to fire on all cylinders. It was vintage Djokovic as he sealed the first set in just 26 minutes with a delightful forehand winner down the line catching the edge of the baseline.

Djokovic has a tougher second set but books his place in the semifinals

At the conclusion of the opening set, the American had a medical timeout for a back problem. Nevertheless, it was business as usual for Djokovic as he claimed his fifth consecutive game with an easy hold by producing a couple of aces down the T, and finishing off the game with a backhand winner down the line.

The world number 47, reached the quarterfinals at the Aegon Championships at the Queen's Club last week, and you could see why as he continued to produce some crushing forehand winners down the line. Young stopped the rot with a run of five games against him by producing an ace down the T to level proceedings at 1-1.

Young played some good tennis in the second set despite receiving a medical timeout at the end of the first set (Photo by Mike Hewitt / Getty)

Out of nowhere, Djokovic faced his first break point of the match as he was starting to commit forehand unforced errors as Young started to play softer balls, which the world number four didn't like. Nevertheless, the Serb saved the break point with a good serve down the T and remained in front leading 2-1.

It looked as though that Young was going to regret not taking the break point as he committed three errors in a row, and a double fault to hand Djokovic two break points. The American saved them both in style but he had to fend the third one quickly but once again, he was let off the hook as the top seed committed a tame forehand unforced error. The 27-year-old restored parity at 2-2 with a good hold in the end.

Both players continued to hold onto their service games with ease as they headed towards the business end of the set. The former world number one was struggling on his serve once more as he trailed 0-30 as Young produced a passing forehand winner down the line. The American continued to play softballs which put Djokovic off as he faced two more break points in succession.

Djokovic showcased brilliance in some parts of the match (Photo by Mike Hewitt / Getty)

The 12-time Grand Slam champion saved both of them as Young committed two backhand unforced errors in the net. However, a third one quickly followed as the former world number one committed an untimely double fault and Young broke Djokovic's serve for the first time of the match to lead 5-4 and serve for the second set.

The world number 47 was serving for the second set but the crucial point of the set was committing a double fault to trail 15-30. Moreover, he produced two good serves forcing errors from Djokovic to create his first set point. However, he was unable to convert it he committed a wild forehand unforced error, and Djokovic broke back at the second time of asking with a good return of serve with Young committing an unforced error.

Both players held serve easily as they engaged into a second set tiebreak. The American got off to a good start by gaining a mini break with the world number four committing a double fault.

Nevertheless, the Serb retrieved the minibreak back and Young stretched out to a 2-1 lead. Djokovic would claim the next two points to lead 3-2, and he thought that he had the mini-break advantage as Young committed a double fault but he challenged the call, and it was an ace down the T to level the tiebreak at 3-3, which was crucial.

Young went on to claim the next two points as he produced a good serve out wide and a forehand winner down the line and Djokovic committed a tame unforced error in the net to lead 5-3. The top seed regained the minibreak back with a stunning backhand down the line, dragging the American out wide and finished off the point with a volley winner at the net.

Young kept the crowd entertained with his outbursts throughout the match (Photo by Mike Hewitt / Getty)

However, the former top 40 player created his second set point as he produced a scintillating crosscourt backhand winner down the

line with Djokovic approaching the net to lead 6-5. The Serb saved the set point with a big first serve out wide, and he created his first match point with another big serve out wide.

The three-time Wimbledon champion was unable to convert it as he committed a backhand unforced error but a second match point

quickly arrived by virtue of a backhand winner down the line. Young saved it restoring parity at 8-8.

Once again, Djokovic created another match point as Young's backhand continued to break down but the Serb almost won the match on Young's second serve with a sweet backhand winner down the line. Nevertheless, Young committed an untimely double fault, and the former world number one converted his fourth match point with a good first serve out wide, booking his place in the semifinals in a tough test.