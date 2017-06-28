Wimbledon: Seeds revealed for the Gentlemen's Singles

The Big Four have won the last 14 successive Wimbledon titles between them (Source: Getty Images)

The 32 seeds have been revealed for the 131st edition of the Wimbledon Championships with the world number one Andy Murray leading the way as the top seed. The Brit is also the gentlemen's singles defending champion after winning the title for the second time in four years, after defeating Milos Raonic, who was competing in his first Slam final for the title.

The seeding for the Gentlemen's Singles is unique, and it isn't directly taken from the ATP World Tour Rankings on the 26th June 2017. It is based on a grass based formula which looks at 100% ranking and 100% points on the grass in the past 12 months. The next criteria are that it looks at 75% points at the best grass event in the preceding 12 months.

For the first time since Wimbledon in 2014, the Big Four will be the top four seeds at a Grand Slam. The Big Four are multiple Wimbledon champions with Roger Federer winning seven, Novak Djokovic winning three, and Murray and Rafael Nadal winning two each. The top four seeds have also claimed the last 14 successive Wimbledons between them, which is a remarkable achievement.

Andy Murray leads the field

The 30-year-old will be a top seed at a Grand Slam for the third successive Slam in a row, and for the first time at his home Grand Slam event. The world number one ranking is also at stake as three-time champion Novak Djokovic, two-time winner Rafael Nadal and Stan Wawrinka all have a shot of usurping Murray as the world number one.

Despite being the world number four, three-time champion Novak Djokovic will be the second seed based on his past performances at Wimbledon, as he has won the title twice in the past three editions. Roger Federer, the seven-time champion will not be in the running for the world number one ranking as he reached the semifinals last year. The former world number one is in a rich vein of form as he won the Australian Open at the start of the year, to claim a record-extending 18th Grand Slam singles title.

The newly-crowned French Open champion Rafael Nadal will be seeded fourth at this year's Championships. The Spaniard's well-documented injury problems over the past two years continued which forced him out of last year's Wimbledon due to a wrist injury sustained before the French Open. Nadal has had a poor record at Wimbledon over the past five years since reaching the final in 2011.

Fifth seed Stan Wawrinka is a two-time quarterfinalist at SW19 having reached back-to-back last eight finishes in 2014 and 2015. He is currently ranked at three in the world and may be disappointed to not be seeded in the top four. He just needs to win Wimbledon to complete the Career Grand Slam, and he has plenty of points to make up after losing to fellow Slam champion in Juan Martin del Potro in the second round.

Usual suspects round off the remaining top eight seeds

Last year's beaten finalist Milos Raonic will be the sixth seed at this year's Championships. The Canadian's ranking may take a tumble if he is not able to go on a good run at Wimbledon, and he lost in the first round at the Queen's Club last week.

Seventh seed Marin Cilic has a good showing in the last three editions of Wimbledon as he has reached three successive quarterfinals. The Croat had a golden opportunity to reach the semifinals at SW19 for the first time as he held multiple match points in the quarterfinals against Federer but he was unable to convert on one of them. Cilic advanced to his third final at the Queen's Club on Sunday, squandering a match point against Feliciano Lopez.

The 23-year-old Austrian, Dominic Thiem rounds off the top eight seeding spots as he is the eighth seed. That will be crucial for the Austrian, who has struggled at Wimbledon over the years. Thiem has been beaten in the second round in the past two years, and he will be hoping to get off to a good start at SW19.

Murray and Raonic hold their respective trophies after the conclusion of last year's Wimbledon final (Photo by Julian Finney / Getty)

Veterans and rising stars to complete the seeding lineup

2014 US Open runner-up Kei Nishikori will be seeded ninth at Wimbledon this year. His best showing at SW19 was the fourth round in 2014 and last year. Injury intervened in Halle, and he will be short of matches ahead of Wimbledon. 10th seed Alexander Zverev completes the top ten seeding lineup. The German is currently ranked at 12 in the world but he has reached the finals in Halle the past two years.

Notable seeds in the draw

2010 finalist Tomas Berdych will be the 11th seed at this year's Championships. The Czech has struggled over the past few years but he has a good record at Wimbledon and will be a threat on the grass. A couple of former semifinalists in Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Grigor Dimitrov will be seeded 12th and 13th. Both of them are dangerous players on the lawns of SW19 and they are capable of causing the Big Four problems.

Gilles Muller is the 16th seed, the highest seeding he will have received at a Grand Slam despite being ranked at 26. The left-hander has been dangerous on grass this year as he won his second title in s-Hertogenbosch, and reached the semifinals at Queen's.

Feliciano Lopez claimed his third grass-court title and first at Queen's after upsetting three-time Slam champion Stan Wawrinka in the first round, former champion Dimitrov in the semifinals and another former champion in Cilic in the final.

Nick Kyrgios will be a dangerous outsider at Wimbledon as he comes in as the 20th seed. The Australian reached the quarterfinals in 2014 when he defeated Nadal as an unseeded player. Two-time semifinalist Richard Gasquet had a good run in Halle last week, and he will be seeded 22nd and could prove to be a tricky opponent.

Americans Jack Sock, John Isner, Sam Querrey and Steve Johnson will be seeded 17th, 23rd, 24th and 26th respectively. Querrey, the 24th seed made his first Grand Slam quarterfinal last year, and he notably defeated the two-time defending champion Novak Djokovic in the third round.

Juan Martin del Potro will be the 30th seed. It is his second consecutive Grand Slam event that he will be seeded since his comeback from a wrist injury. He will be a threat at Wimbledon and if he can get a good draw, he could reach the semifinals again like he did in 2013.

Karen Khachanov and Paolo Lorenzi round of the seedings as the 31st and 32nd seed respectively. The withdrawals from David Goffin and Pablo Carreno Busta would have allowed them to have sneaked into the seedings.



Complete Seeding List

1. Andy Murray

2. Novak Djokovic

3. Roger Federer

4. Rafael Nadal

5. Stan Wawrinka

6. Milos Raonic

7. Marin Cilic

8. Dominic Thiem

9. Kei Nishikori

10. Alexander Zverev

11. Tomas Berdych

12. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga

13. Grigor Dimitrov

14. Lucas Pouille

15. Gael Monfils

16. Gilles Muller

17. Jack Sock

18. Roberto Bautista Agut

19. Feliciano Lopez

20. Nick Kyrgios

21. Ivo Karlovic

22. Richard Gasquet

23. John Isner

24. Sam Querrey

25. Albert Ramos Vinolas

26. Steve Johnson

27. Mischa Zverev

28. Fabio Fognini

29. Juan Martin del Potro

30. Karen Khachanov

31. Fernando Verdasco

32. Paolo Lorenzi