Simona Halep admits that the French Open loss is "killing" her

Simona Halep in action at the French Open final (Photo: Tim Clayton/Getty Images)

For the first time since her three-set loss to Jelena Ostapenko, Simona Halep returns to action at the Aegon International in Eastbourne. The Romanian has struggled to come to terms with the loss, and during a press conference, she said, "I am ready to start again."

Halep having bad thoughts about the Roland Garros final

Recalling that match, Halep added, "still sad, but it's normal. I still have, before going to sleep, some thoughts about that final, but it's good and keeps me on my toes, the very tough thought, is at a set and 3-0 that I couldn't take that game, had so many break points."

"Now I'm thinking that I should have hit that ball, the return, the second serve, and just go for it. But I didn't. So that one is killing me, actually. I think I did it well, but those returns I should have gone for it.

But then on the holiday, I enjoyed a lot and I relaxed myself there. I just stayed in myself, putting the thoughts in the right way. I took the positives. I had a great clay court season. Many matches won against good players. I have nothing to complain about. Just that next time if I would be in the same situation to be more brave."

Simona Halep hugs Jelena Ostapenko following her three-set loss (Photo: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

Chance to become World Number One

Halep once again has the chance to make the world number one ranking in Eastbourne. Ask if she thinks about it, the World number two smiled and replied, "Now that I'm so close, it's like it's coming more into my mind and into my soul.

I really want to get there. I'm close but still far. So I have just to take match by match and to do everything I can to be No. 1. It's going to be a big thing for me."