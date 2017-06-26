2017 Wimbledon player profile: Elena Vesnina

Elena Vesnina looks to replicate her run to the semifinals last year | Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images Europe

World number 16 Elena Vesnina returns to Wimbledon looking to replicate her impressive run from last year. Having the best season of her career in 2016, the Russian reached her first-ever Grand Slam semifinal at the SW19 last year and also made her first appearance in the Top 20 of the rankings. It would be a very important tournament for Vesnina, who is defending a massive number of 780 points in London.

Notable Results to Date

Despite winning the biggest title of her career at the BNP Paribas Open back in March, it has truly been a disappointing season for the Russian. Vesnina claimed some poor results Down Under as she fell in the first round at her first two tournaments of the year, losing to lower-ranked players as she was plagued with some injury concerns.

Elena Vesnina proudly posing with her BNP Paribas Open title | Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images North America

After enduring through unexpected losses during the Middle East swing, Vesnina displayed a valiant effort to shock the whole tennis world, storming her way to the title as she defeated multiple Grand Slam champions Svetlana Kuznetsova, Venus Williams, and current world number one Angelique Kerber in the process.

However, she failed to live up to expectations after that fortnight as she proceeded to lose seven of her next nine matches, all of which came against players lower-ranked than her. Struggling to find her form and confidence, Vesnina entered the French Open as the 14th seed and had a manageable draw. She finally managed to end her losing streak after carving out tough three-set victories over Beatriz Haddad Maia and Varvara Lepchenko. Despite so, it was still not enough to get past clay court specialist Carla Suarez Navarro in the third round as the Russian eventually fell in straight sets.

Elena Vesnina struggled to find her form after the biggest triumph in her singles career | Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Europe

Grass Court Results Leading Up to Wimbledon

Elena Vesnina was due to play at the Aegon Classic in Birmingham to open her Grass Court season, but she had to announce her withdrawal from the tournament due to an injury. This meant that the Aegon International is the only warm-up tournament to Wimbledon for the Russian. Vesnina has also secured a Top 16 seed for the third Grand Slam of the year, ensuring that she does not face the top players in the early rounds.

Best Wimbledon Result

Without a doubt, Vesnina’s best result at the prestigious tournament was a semifinal appearance last year. Being unseeded and unheralded in the draw, the Russian unexpectedly stormed to the second week for just the second time in her career. There, she prevailed in a marathon clash against good friend and doubles partner Ekaterina Makarova with a final set scoreline of 9-7, playing her best tennis throughout the week to push her up in the rankings.

Elena Vesnina exchanges a handshake with Ekaterina Makarova after their classic match | Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images Europe

Being consistent in all her matches, Vesnina’s dream run continued after thrashing Dominika Cibulkova in straight sets as she lost just a mere four games in their quarterfinal clash, setting up a meeting with tournament favorite Serena Williams, who was gunning for her 22nd Grand Slam title at that moment. In a one-sided match, Vesnina ran out of steam as she was the only player still standing in all three draws (Women’s Singles, Women’s Doubles and Mixed Doubles) even in the second week, falling in straight sets after just 48 minutes in the quickest semifinal match in the long history of Wimbledon.

Other than her deep run at SW19, Vesnina won her first Premier title at Eastbourne back in 2013. Defeating Top 10 opponents such as Ana Ivanovic and Li Na, the Russian proved that she is a very dangerous player on grass.

Elena Vesnina with her title in Eastbourne back in 2013 | Photo: Jan Kruger/Getty Images Europe

How Vesnina’s game translates to the surface

Her previous achievements in grass tournaments reflect how Vesnina’s game suits the fast courts, where the bounces are low. Playing an offensive-minded style of tennis, the Russian aims to dictate play throughout her matches and looks to earn some free points with some consistent serving.

Being an accomplished doubles player too, Vesnina would also be able to utilize her net skills to earn a couple of free points and beat her hard-hitting opponents with a variety of shots. Solid and powerful groundstrokes only give the 2016 Wimbledon semifinalist more weapons, and her goal is definitely to replicate her amazing run last year once more despite not being in good form.

Elena Vesnina hits a volley in her Wimbledon semifinal match against Serena Williams last year | Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Europe

Using sharp angles on her backhands, Vesnina is able to move her opponents around the court and take advantage of the low bounces to catch them off-guard. The low bounce would not affect the Russian as her footwork is one of the best on tour, and she can definitely be able to move around the court better as compared to other players.