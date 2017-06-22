Elina Svitolina admits she is an injury doubt ahead of Wimbledon

Svitolina cuts a figure of frustration at the Egbaston Priory Club (Photo: Ben Hoskins/Getty Images Europe)

The world number five Elina Svitolina could miss Wimbledon after picking up a foot injury during her exit from the Aegon Classic in Birmingham on Thursday.

The Ukrainian was dumped out by the Italian Camila Giorgi, 4-6, 6-4, 2-6, at the grass court warm-up event and revealed afterward that her foot was causing his discomfort throughout the clash.

Wimbledon commences on July 3rd but the 22-year-old feels the conditions on grass could aggravate her injury worry.

Foot problem

“I’m disappointed I'm out of the tournament, but not disappointed about my performance because I couldn't really show even like 50 percent of what I can do,” she said after her defeat.

“I was really looking forward to this year at Wimbledon. But today the court was slippery and it's so bad for my foot.

“I will do my best. But for the moment it's very uncomfortable, and there is a question because the season is still long and there is lots of big tournaments as well where I will feel more comfortable and confident on the hard court.”

Svitolina has recorded only two victories at the All-England Club in her entire career and is defending a meek second round showing from last summer.

The 22-year-old in action at Roland Garros earlier this month (Photo: Adam Pretty/Getty Images Europe)

Fruitless labor

She surrendered in three-sets to the unheralded 29-year-old Yaroslava Shvedova last year and has not hidden her disliking of grass during interviews.

The 22-year-old has undoubtedly dazzled the tennis world with her performances this year and was a disappointing collapse away from the French Open final last month.

She was a set and 5-1 up against the eventual runner-up Simona Halep before crumbling while serving for the match and won only one more game as the Romanian battled back.

Now, the Ukrainian has set her sights on the U.S. Open and may have to forego Wimbledon to maximize her chances.