Kristina Mladenovic, Sam Stosur highlight strong Women's Citi Open field

Kristina Mladenovic and Sam Stosur are two of the most notable names in the Citi Open field (Getty Images)

The WTA entry list for the Citi Open has been announced, with 2011 US Open champion Sam Stosur and the rising Kristina Mladenovic amongst the notable names amongst the 24 automatic main draw who will be in action.

Defending champion Yanina Wickmayer is not returning to the tournament, meaning there will be a brand new champion at the International event, which takes place from July 29th to August 6th.

Grand Slam champions and finalists, former world number one in field

The tournament has attracted one of the best fields in its seven-year history this season, with several players with high-profile achievements set to be in action.

Stosur, who is out of Eastbourne and will likely be out of Wimbledon with stress fractures in her right hand, will be a strong contender for the title if she is fit, with her hard court prowess taking her to the US Open title six years ago. The Australian is not the only Grand Slam champion in action, with former French Open champion Francesca Schiavone set to be in action in what is set to be her final season on tour.

Francesca Schiavone is currently on her final season on tour (Getty/Clive Brunskill)

However, Stosur and Schiavone are not the only players with notable achievements on the tour to be in action. Former Wimbledon finalists Sabine Lisicki and Eugenie Bouchard are set to be in action, as is former French Open finalist Sara Errani. Furthermore, former Flushing Meadows finalist and world number one Jelena Jankovic will be hoping for a good result after a highly disappointing season so far.

Mladenovic, Americans amongst other notable names set to be in action

One of the strongest competitors for the title will be Mladenovic, who has had a stellar season so far. The Frenchwoman is currently set to be the top seed for the tournament and will likely be the favorite for the title.

Monica Puig in action at the French Open earlier this year (Getty/Clive Brunskill)

Also in action will be Olympic champion Monica Puig, who has struggled since her incredible triumph in Rio last summer, as well as former top ten player Andrea Petkovic, who has also struggled this season; another former top ten star, Ekaterina Makarova, will also be in action.

Rising star Daria Kasatkina, who won her first career title in Charleston earlier this year, will be another potential contender for the title, whilst American stars Christina McHale, Lauren Davis and Shelby Rogers will be looking to put in a strong showing in front of their home crowd.