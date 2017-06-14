David Goffin out of Wimbledon with ankle injury

David Goffin in action at Wimbledon last year (Getty/Adam Pretty)

World number 13 David Goffin has been forced to withdraw from Wimbledon due to the ankle injury he sustained in the third round of the French Open earlier this month.

Goffin was having a stellar season up until Paris, with it seeming that he would be in a good position to qualify for the ATP World Tour Finals in London this November, though the damage he sustained to his ankle where he slipped on the court covers against Horacio Zeballos in Paris has seemingly derailed his season.

David Goffin in action during the second round of the French Open earlier this year (Getty/Clive Brunskill)

In a statement, the Belgian said that he was “very sad” to have to withdraw from the tournament, which is the third Grand Slam tournament of the year, and that he “can’t wait" to be back on court as soon as possible.

Goffin's withdrawal means that Evgeny Donskoy, who beat Roger Federer in Dubai earlier this year, is in the main draw.

Goffin becomes the first notable ATP player out of the tournament

With over two weeks until action at the All-England Club begins it seems likely that other notable ATP stars will be forced to withdraw from the tournament, though Goffin’s withdrawal means he is the first fairly notable name to be forced out of the tournament.

The Belgian’s slip on the tarp covers towards the back Court Suzanne Lenglen during the first set of his third round encounter against Zeballos forced Goffin to retire off court, and though it seemed horrific at the time the news that it was not as bad as previously feared (he suffered a muscle tear), the injury means that the two-time time ATP titlist will be out for a few more weeks yet.

David Goffin celebrates his fourth round win over Dominic Thiem at the Australian Open earlier this year (Getty/Scott Barbour)

The injury is particularly unfortunate for Goffin, who was putting together one of the best seasons of his career. The Belgian had reached two finals, in Rotterdam and Sofia, as well as making his second Grand Slam quarterfinal at the Australian Open and reaching the semifinals of the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters, beating Novak Djokovic in the last eight; the Belgian was putting himself in the position to end the year in the top ten, though it will be extremely tough for him to do that now.