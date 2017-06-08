Score Andy Murray vs Stan Wawrinka at the 2017 French Open Semifinal (7-6, 3-6, 7-5, 6-7, 1-6)

I've been Craig Vickers and it's been a pleasure. Adios!

The second men's semifinal between Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem will begin shortly.

Murray looked physically spent after losing the fourth set tie-break and Wawrinka took full advantage.

WAWRINKA WINS 6-7(8), 6-3, 5-7, 7-6(3), 6-1!!!!!

Two match points for Wawrinka...

Murray breaks back!

Murray 7-6 3-6 7-5 6-7 *0-5 Wawrinka: The Swiss now serving for a bagel and the match. The Brit looks to have ran out of steam.

Murray 7-6 3-6 7-5 6-7 0-4* Wawrinka: Stan consolidates his double break from 0-30 and is now two games from a place in the final.

Murray 7-6 3-6 7-5 6-7 *0-3 Wawrinka: Murray frames a forehand and Stan breaks for second time this set.

Double break for Wawrinka!

Break point for Wawrinka...

Murray 7-6 3-6 7-5 6-7 0-2* Wawrinka: The Swiss consolidates and Murray is now up against it.

Murray 7-6 3-6 7-5 6-7 *0-1 Wawrinka: The 2015 champion breaks to open the deciding frame.

Wawrinka breaks! The Swiss constructs two break points and converts.

Two break points to open the fifth for Wawrinka...

After four hours, it is all square at two-all. Buckle in.

WAWRINKA WINS THE FOURTH SET 7-6(3)!!!!!!

Three set points for Wawrinka...

3-6* Wawrinka...

3-5* Wawrinka...

*3-4 Wawrinka...

*2-4 Wawrinka...

2-3* Wawrinka...

2-2* Wawrinka...

*1-2 Wawrinka...

*0-2 Wawrinka...

0-1* Wawrinka...

Murray 7-6 3-6 7-5 *6-6 Wawrinka: Murray holds to force a tie-break.

Murray 7-6 3-6 7-5 5-6* Wawrinka: Wawrinka ensures at least a tie-break with a comprehensive love-hold.

Murray 7-6 3-6 7-5 *5-5 Wawrinka: On serve as the set enters the period where Murray struck in the third frame.

Murray 7-6 3-6 7-5 4-5* Wawrinka: Stan holds with a love-hold of his own.

Murray 7-6 3-6 7-5 *4-4 Wawrinka: The Brit holds to love.

Murray 7-6 3-6 7-5 3-4* Wawrinka: The Swiss produces a sublime passing shot down the line at 30-30 and staves off Murray's momentum to hold.

Murray 7-6 3-6 7-5 *3-3 Wawrinka: Sixth dropshot features from Murray as he holds comfortably to 15.

Murray 7-6 3-6 7-5 2-3* Wawrinka: The Swiss holds and exclaims in English in delight. On serve.

Murray 7-6 3-6 7-5 *2-2 Wawrinka: Strong hold from the 30-year-old.

Murray 7-6 3-6 7-5 1-2* Wawrinka: Murray showing great discipline to wrestle back into these rallies, but still on serve.

Murray 7-6 3-6 7-5 *1-1 Wawrinka: Murray rallies back from 0-30 to hold.

Murray 7-6 3-6 7-5 0-1* Wawrinka: Stan holds to start the fourth set.

Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Europe

Murray up 7-6(8), 3-6, 7-5 after three hours of tennis.

MURRAY WINS THE THIRD SET 7-5!!!!!

Two set points for Murray...

Murray 7-6 3-6 6-5* Wawrinka: Murray with the chance to serve for the third set.

Murray breaks! And with marvellous defence. Serving for the set.

Three break points for Murray...

Murray 7-6 3-6 *5-5 Wawrinka: Murray draws a few errors from the Swiss and holds to 15.

Murray 7-6 3-6 5-4* Wawrinka: Stan holds under significant pressure. Murray serving to stay in the set.

...Wawrinka saves both.

Two break points for Murray...

Murray 7-6 3-6 *4-4 Wawrinka: Murray looking far more composed than he was at the beginning of the set.

Murray 7-6 3-6 3-4* Wawrinka: Three breaks of serve in quick succession and we're back on serve.

...And Murray breaks back with a cross-court backhand winner!

A third break point...

...And Wawrinka saves again with a forehand down the line.

Second break point for Murray...

...Wawrinka saves it with a good 1-2 punch.

Break back point for Murray...

Murray 7-6 3-6 *2-4 Wawrinka: Murray staves off three break points but cannot rescue a fourth.

Wawrinka breaks! A topsy-turvy last fifteen minutes as Stan breaks for 4-2.

A fourth break point...

And he saves another as Wawrinka meekly nets a backhand return.

A third break point for Wawrinka...

Sensational rallying from the world number one and he saves both.

Two break points for Wawrinka...

Murray 7-6 3-6 2-3* Wawrinka

Murray breaks back! A few lax points by Wawrinka and Murray is serving to level the set.

Break back point for Murray...

Murray 7-6 3-6 *1-3 Wawrinka: Murray is on the board with a hold to 15.

Murray 7-6 3-6 0-3* Wawrinka: Seventh straight game from Wawrinka as he converts with a glorious drop volley.

Murray 7-6 3-6 *0-2 Wawrinka: Stan serving to consolidate his break.

Wawrinka breaks! Errant forehand from Murray and the Swiss is in commanding position to start the third set.

Break point for Wawrinka...

Murray 7-6 3-6 0-1* Wawrinka: The Swiss holds to begin set three.

He slaps a forehand return down the line to level the match, 7-6, 3-6. All to play for now.

WAWRINKA TAKES THE SECOND SET 6-3!!!!

Set point for Wawrinka...

Murray 7-6 3-5* Wawrinka: Stan consolidates his break of serve and Murray is serving to stay in the set.

Murray 7-6 *3-4 Wawrinka: Shoddy service game from the Brit and, much like the opening frame, Wawrinka is in control.

Wawrinka breaks! Sumptous backhand down the line and the Swiss is in control of the second set.

Murray double-faults and Wawrinka has three break points...

Murray 7-6 3-3* Wawrinka: Strong hold for Stan considering the disappointment of the previous game. Murray with yet another poor approach at 15-all.

Murray 7-6 *3-2 Wawrinka: And Murray seals what was undoubtedly the longest game of the set. Let's out a massive "Let's Go!" before heading to the bench.

Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Europe

...But Murray salvages it as Stan's return sails long.

Break point for Wawrinka...

Murray 7-6 2-2* Wawrinka: Routine love hold for the Swiss.

(*denotes server)

Murray 7-6 *2-1 Wawrinka: Stan rips a moonball that sails long as Murray edges ahead. On serve.

Murray 7-6 1-1* Wawrinka: Vital hold for the Swiss who mixes dashing winners with unforced errors to level.

Murray 7-6 *1-0 Wawrinka: The world number one holds in his first service game of set two.

MURRAY WINS THE FIRST SET 7-6(8)!!!!!

Murray *6-6 Wawrinka: The Brit holds and forces a tie-break.

Murray 5-6* Wawrinka: The Swiss ensures there is no hangover from the previous few games and holds. Murray serving to force a tie-break.

Murray *5-5 Wawrinka: Love hold for Murray as the clock ticks towards the fifty minute mark.

Murray 4-5* Wawrinka: Stan landing only 45% of his first serves. Forehand errors are racking up. Back on serve.

Murray breaks back! Stan constructed the point with a great serve out wide but phenomenal defense from Murray and we're back on serve.

A few wild forehands and Murray has a break back point...

Murray *3-5 Wawrinka: The Swiss is now serving for the set.

Stan breaks! Poor approach from Murray and Wawrinka slaps a forehand winner past his opponent.

Another break point opening for Wawrinka...

Murray fends off a break point as Wawrinka frames a backhand into the net.

Murray 3-4* Wawrinka: Longest game of the set but Stan holds amid a few concerning errors.

Murray *3-3 Wawrinka: Murray landing 76% of his first serves. Comfortable love hold.

Murray 2-3* Wawrinka: Love hold for the Swiss.

Murray *2-2 Wawrinka: The 30-year-old ties Stan up with a serve out wide to hold. First time the Swiss has put the Scot's serve under considerable duress.

Murray 1-2* Wawrinka: The Swiss staves off a break point opportunity and holds.

But Wawrinka saves it with a well-executed overhead.

Sublime dropshot and Murray fashions an early break point...

Murray *1-1 Wawrinka: The Brit holds to 15 as the Swiss sends a couple of groundstrokes long.

(* denotes server)

Murray 0-1* Wawrinka: An ace, backhand and forehand pass as Stan starts the match comfortably.

Ready? Play?

Wawrinka wins the coin toss and will serve first.

Both players make their way out onto court.

Players are set to emerge in roughly 20 minutes so stay tuned for minute-by-minute live commentary.

Good morning and welcome to VAVEL USA's coverage of the first men's semifinal between Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka.

Play is set to commence at 6:45am ET and be sure to join us throughout for pre-match news and updates.

In the other semifinal, Rafael Nadal squares off against Dominic Thiem in an intriguing clash that will follow the battle between these two.

He also blasted heavy favourite Djokovic off the court in the 2015 final despite losing the opening set and will fancy his chances against the world number one.

However, Wawrinka has experience of beating the 30-year-old at majors, defeating Murray twice at the U.S. Open -- in 2010 and 2013.

The pair squared off at last year's year-end event and Murray prevailed in convincing fashion.

Murray leads the head-to-head 10-7 with Wawrinka's last victory arriving at the World Tour Finals in 2015.

Marin Cilic, Gael Monfils and Fognini have all been dispatched without too much of a fuss and it is no surprise the bookmakers are struggling to separate these two.

He has experienced a forgettable clay court campaign this year but is yet to drop a set en route to the semifinal here.

Wawrinka celebrates his fourth round win over Monfils (Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Europe)

He reigned supreme in Paris in 2015 and added a third Grand Slam crown -- to his 2014 Australian Open -- at the U.S. Open last summer.

Wawrinka claimed a title in Geneva prior to the French Open and the Swiss only seems to improve as the stakes are raised.

A return to the final in Paris, however, will be a tall order considering the pedigree of the opponent who will stand across the net from him.

And further salt was rubbed into the wounds by Fabio Fognini when he vanquished Murray in the second round of the Italian Open.

Dominic Thiem then got the better of the Brit in Barcelona in the semifinal before Borna Coric added to his misery with a routine win at the Mutua Madrid Open.

He returned at the Monte Carlo Rolex Masters where he was ousted by the Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas despite leading 4-0 in the deciding set.

At Indian Wells, fruitless terrain for Murray over the years, he was beaten by the world 131 Vasek Pospisil in the second round before he withdrew from the Miami Open with an elbow problem.

Although he claimed a title in Dubai shortly afterwards he was aided by the impromptu exit of Roger Federer and his relatively stress-free path to the final.

It all began at the Australian Open in January when he was sent packing in the fourth round by the unheralded Mischa Zverev.

He also described his form as "garbage" entering the French Open and few could disagree with him.

Murray lost the opening set in each of his two opening rounds before recovering and said after his win over del Potro in the third round that he was beginning to finally find his feet on the clay.

The Brit has grown in stature as the tournament has progressed, offsetting questionable performances against the likes of Andrey Kutsnetsov and Martin Klizan with commanding displays against Juan Martin del Potro and Karen Khachanov.

Murray, now the world number one after dislodging Novak Djokovic at the World Tour Finals last November, sealed his passage to the last four for a second consecutive year with a 2-6, 6-1, 7-6(0), 6-1 victory over Japan's Kei Nishikori.

Conditions that day -- and throughout much of last year's tournament -- were wet and windy but the forecast for tomorrow looks bright, making for an equally balanced contest.

It is a re-run of last year's semifinal showdown in Paris where Murray prevailed in four sets.

I'm Craig Vickers and I will be taking you through the action on Court Philippe Chatrier where play is set to commence at around 12:45 pm local time/6:45am eastern time/3:45am pacific time.

Hello all and welcome to VAVEL USA's live minute-by-minute commentary of the 2017 men's French Open semifinal between Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka!