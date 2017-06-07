French Open: Dominic Thiem demolishes defending champion Novak Djokovic

World Number Seven Dominic Thiem sent defending champion Novak Djokovic packing with a 7-6(5), 6-3, 6-0 win on Court Suzanne Lenglen at Roland Garros

Thiem snags first set on tiebreaker

Both began the quarterfinal match by holding their own serves for 1-1. In the third game, Thiem started to pressure Djokovic, taking a love-40 lead earning triple break points. The Serbian would save all three, sending the game to deuce. However, a fourth break point would arrive for Thiem who wrongfooted his opponent with a forehand winner.

An unforced error following a short rally gave the Austrian te first break. But Djokovic immediately broke back on his second break point before saving a break point in a lengthy game to lead 2-3. In the next game, Thiem lost his serve allowing Djokovic to break for the second time in two games for a 2-4 lead.

Dominic Thiem displaying his famous backhand (Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

The Austrian quickly recovered regaining the break and consolidating to draw the set level at 4-4. Two games later with the number two seed up 4-5, he earned double set points using excellent defensive skills to force the error from his Austrian opponent. A volley winner followed by an unreturnable serve saw the game go to deuce with Djokovic having both set points saved.

Thiem then held serve to stay in touch with Djokovic at 5-5. From that moment, both held as the set went to a tiebreaker. The breaker would go against serve for the first six points with Thiem and Djokovic holding the next two points. The 23-year-old got the crucial break on the ninth point via an unforced error before gaining a set point at 6-4. Djokovic managed to save the first set point but on his serve, was broken as he lost the set, 7-6(5).

Thiem takes a two-sets lead

At the start of the second, Djokovic immediately found himself in trouble. Having saved two previous breakpoints, The 30-year-old put in a dropshot to which Thiem charged down and whipped back across the court to break.

This was followed by a comfortable hold of serve to love with the Austrian in charge of the match at 3-0. In the fourth game, Djokovic held serve to get on the board. Djokovic began to step up his game and his return of serves, earning a vital break point opportunity at 30-40.

Dominic Thiem strikes a forehand (Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

However, he couldn't reclaim the break as Thiem saved a break point with a forehand down the line then going on to hold serve to lead 5-2. Down 5-3 in the second, the Austrian won seven straight games as the Djokovic backhand started to fail him.

Although the crowd on Suzanne Lenglen began to voice their support to Djokovic, it was little too late as the sixth seed went on to take the set on his second set point with a serve out wide which was met with a return into the net, 6-3.

Thiem bagels Djokovic

Early in the third, Thiem gained control of the set early on. Having had two break points saved, the Austrian grabbed a third and eventually broke the Serbian before consolidating to 15 and going 2-0 up. An, unlike Djokovic game, saw plenty of unforced errors allowed Thiem to have triple break points.

Novak Djokovic congratulates Dominic Thiem (Photo: Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

An uncharacteristic backhand gifted Thiem the break and a 3-0 lead. Another hold of serve made it 40 with the 23-year-old winning the last nine of ten points. The Serbian never looked interested in the final set, spraying errors all over the place with Thiem taking advantage at every opportunity with further a further break point arriving at 30-40 up 4-0.

Thiem continued to cruise and broke for the third time with a forehand going wide of the line.Having been bageled eight times in his career, the Austrian completed the demolition job, handing Djokovic his ninth bagel on his second set point.