USWNT vs Korea Republic Live Stream, Scores and Updates in 2017 International Friendly

USWNT 3 - 1 Korea Republic

Prediction: The USWNT have the better record against their opponents and even though they have suffered a few shocks, by their standards, this year, there should be enough quality in the team to get the win on Thursday night.

The USWNT will be led by head coach Jill Ellis while Korea Republic will be led by head coach Yoon Deok-yeo.

Projected Lineup for Korea Republic (4-5-1): Kim. J; Lee. E, Kim. D, Shim, Lim; Jeon, Cho, Kwon, Park, Lee. S; Ji.

Projected Lineup for USWNT (4-3-3): Naeher; O'Hara, Dahlkemper, Sauerbrunn, Smith; Horan, Johnston, Mewis; Pugh, Morgan, Rapinoe.

The match will be played at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on October 19, 2017. The game will kick off at 8:00 PM EST and will be broadcast on FS1.

Up top for Korea Republic is Chelsea L.F.C. striker Ji So-yun. Ji has picked up 38 goals in her 74 appearances for her country and if anyone can take advantage of any defensive lapses, it would be her. She may spend a lot of the game as an isolated figure but if she manages to get into a good position in front of goal, she can make life difficult for the USWNT and quite possibly help her team to an upset victory.

Ji So-yun will look to help her team pick up an improbably win | Source: thefa.com

For Korea Republic, their best hope of coming away from this series with a positive result is to stay resolute and organized. The USWNT had had trouble dealing with teams like that and if they can do so and frustrate the hosts, they can then take the chances that present themselves for the visitors to take on a sometimes shaky US backline. The away side has veteran prescence in their roster who can make a difference in their defense and midfield organization. Captain Cho So-hyun has been a stalwart in midfield, while Kim Jung-mi and Lee Eun-mi have 149 caps between them. These three players can help those around them keep the US attack at bay for as long as they possibly can.

At their very best, the USWNT have shown that their strength lies in attack. Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe may have not finished their league season the way they would have wanted but they had outstanding club seasons and that has carried over to their national team form. Behind them, Lindsey Horan will be fresh of a NWSL Championship win with her National Women's Soccer League team while Julie Johnston, who reprised her midfield prowess this season, has been in outstanding form. If those players get the ball and get the ball often, it could be a great night for the home side.What has now become an apparent weakness for the USWNT, and something that Korea Republic will look to exploit, is their backline. Gone are the days where the US defense was nigh on invincible and even though Becky Sauerbrunn still plays at a very high level, the backline, from goalkeeper to the defenders, has struggled regularly this year.

Alex Morgan is back to her very best this year | Source: orlandocitysc.com

The USWNT and Korea Republic have met nine times in their history, with the USWNT having not lost a single one of those matches. The current record stands at seven wins and two draws for the US. As both teams gear towards qualifying next year for the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup. expect to see some experimentation by both head coaches as they look to see out the calendar year with some positive results.

Hello once again to VAVEL USA's coverage on all things soccer. This live update will be featuring the United States Women's National Team as they look to end the year with two victories over Korea Republic. The first of those two matches will be played on Thursday night and I, Kudzi Musarurwa, will be your host.