Tobin Heath and Taylor Smith ruled out of October USWNT friendlies

The US Women's National Team announced today that midfielder Tobin Heath and defender Taylor Smith will not attend the team training camp currently taking place in Louisiana due to separate injuries suffered in the 2017 NWSL Championship match between the Portland Thorns and North Carolina Courage on October 14.

Smith was injured in the first two minutes of the match on her shoulder, but attempted to keep playing. She was finally subbed out about ten minutes later, unable to continue in the championship match. She has been diagnosed with an AC join separation, according to her tweet yesterday and will be out for 3-4 weeks. Heath is out with an ankle injury with no confirmed time table.

Neither player will be replaced on the roster, and the USWNT will have 20 players available for each match this month against the Korea Republic. Out of the 20 available, only 18 players will suit up for each respective match. The first match will be on Thursday, October 19 in New Orleans at 7 pm Central Time on Fox Sports 1 and the second will be on Sunday, October 22 in Cary at 2 pm Eastern Time on ESPN.

U.S. Women's National Team Roster by Position

GOALKEEPERS (3): Jane Campbell (Houston Dash), Ashlyn Harris (Orlando Pride), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars),

DEFENDERS (6): Abby Dahlkemper (North Carolina Courage), Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars), Sofia Huerta (Chicago Red Stars), Kelley O'Hara (Sky Blue FC), Becky Sauerbrunn (FC Kansas City), Casey Short (Chicago Red Stars)

MIDFIELDERS (5): Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC), Carli Lloyd (Houston Dash), Allie Long (Portland Thorns FC), Sam Mewis (North Carolina Courage), Andi Sullivan (Stanford)

FORWARDS (6): Crystal Dunn (Chelsea FC), Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride), Christen Press (Chicago Red Stars), Mallory Pugh (Washington Spirit), Megan Rapinoe (Seattle Reign FC), Lynn Williams (North Carolina Courage)