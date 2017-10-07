Portland Thorns vs Orlando Pride Live Stream Score Commentary of the NWSL Semifinals

Prediction:

My fellow VAVEL USA contributor Kudzi Musarurwa predicted a 3-2 Orlando Pride victory. Read her preview of the semifinal here.



Orlando will definitely put up a tough stance, but Portland at home plus a mindset for redemption after last year's home semifinal defeat to the Western New Flash, it's the Thorns' game to win, 2-1.

Game Analysis:

Once upon a time, Portland always seemed to give Orlando trouble, and with three wins in four matches, the Thorns still very well hold the advantage. However, two weeks ago in a 0-0 draw, Orlando tweaked that narrative. The Pride is a completely different team from the one that traveled to Portland on April 15th. Marta and Alex Morgan were not on that trip. The Brazilian international had just been signed to Orlando, and Morgan was playing in France. Orlando is now a team that has the Marta-Morgan combination and a stingy defense led by Ali Krieger and Steph Catley. Morgan is in top form with nine goals, and Marta scored 13 goals for the season. The Pride also carry a nine-game unbeaten streak and bring a top offense that scored 45 goals for 2017.



Portland, on the other hand, has a league-leading defense, allowing the fewest goals. Led by goalkeeper Adrianna Franch and a backline composed of Emily Menges, Meghan Klingenberg, Emily Sonnett, and Ashleigh Sykes, the Thorns recorded three shutouts in September. Menges made 13 clearances, nine tackles, seven interceptions and three blocks for Portland. Franch is also the new NWSL record holder for the most clean sheets in a season with 11. She finished the season with 80 saves and 80% saves-to-shots ratio.

Thorns versus Pride History:

This marks the third meeting in 2017 between the two clubs. Orlando and Portland opened the regular season back in April with the Thorns gaining the 2-0 victory. Two weeks ago, the Thorns and the Pride finished their season series with a 0-0 draw. In the four previous meetings, Portland has won three.

How Orlando Reached the Playoffs:

The Orlando Pride reached their first postseason in their two-year franchise history since becoming an expansion team with an 11-6-7 record, third in the NWSL and clinched a playoff spot on Week 21. On that week, Orlando just needed a win versus the Thorns in the NWSL Game of the Week to secure a playoff spot. However, Portland would not make it easy for the Pride, holding them to a 0-0 draw in front of 7,353 fans at Orlando City Stadium. Orlando would have to wait a day for the result between FC Kansas City and the Seattle Reign. If Seattle either lost or was held to a draw, Orlando would clinch. FC Kansas City, on a Shea Groom goal in the 23rd minute, would get the victory, enough for the Pride to clinch the last playoff spot and also eliminate the Reign from further contention. Last week, the Pride moved up to the third place spot after a Chicago Red Stars loss and an Alanna Kennedy free-kick bent the ball into the top corner of the North Carolina Courage goal to give Orlando a 3-2 victory.

How Portland Reached the Playoffs:

The Portland Thorns finished the regular season with a 14-5-5 record, second in the NWSL and clinched a playoff berth on Week 19 with their 4-0 shutout against the Washington Spirit and an FC Kansas City win over Sky Blue FC. The Thorns became the second team this season to secure a spot in the playoffs. The following week, Portland secured a home playoff game after battling the Boston Breakers to a 1-0 victory. One goal by Christine Sinclair in the 72nd minute for Portland was all they needed to bring a playoff game to Providence Park where they are 10-1-1 for the season.

Welcome to VAVEL USA’s LIVE coverage of the 2017 NWSL Playoffs between the Portland Thorns and the Orlando Pride. My name is Cindy Lara, and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens here on VAVEL. This game will be broadcasted on Lifetime with coverage beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET from Providence Park in Portland, Oregon.