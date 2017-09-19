Sam Kerr wins PFA Women's Footballer of the Year

Sam Kerr celebrating a goal at the Tournament of Nations | Source: Jenny Chuang - VAVEL USA

Sam Kerr is having the kind of year that is getting her accolades for her club and country play. The 23-year-old, while on international duty for Australia for a pair of friendlies against Brazil, accepted the award for Women's Footballer of the Year from her PFA fellow peers.

"To be voted by your fellow players as the PFA Footballer of the Year is a huge honour,” said Kerr. “I have been fortunate to enjoy so many great experiences with the Matildas and with my clubs over the past 12 months and this just tops it off. The respect of your peers means so much and I’m very thankful to my teammates and everyone that voted for me.”

Kerr with Sky Blue FC in 2017 | Source: Jenny Chuang - VAVEL USA

2017 - The Year of Kerr

In May, Kerr received the Julie Dolan Medal as the most valuable player for the 2016/17 Westfield W-league season. Kerr, as captain for the Perth Glory, helped the club finish at the top position on the league table at the end of the regular season. Kerr and the Glory advanced to the W-League Final where they fell to Melbourne City FC 2-0. Kerr also led the Glory in goals scored for the season with 10.

Kerr's 2017 NWSL season has her as a candidate for the league's most valuable player award as she has captured the fans' and the media's attention for her performances for Sky Blue FC, which until recently, were playoff contenders all season. Kerr was voted by the NWSL's Media Association as the Player of the Month for May and June along with various Player of the Week and Team of the Month honors this season. Additionally, Kerr's hat-trick and goal-scoring heroics, including setting an NWSL record for most goals scored in a single game, led to major victories and comebacks for the New Jersey-based club. Kerr also became the league's all-time leading goal scorer, and she is one goal away from becoming the leading single-season goal scorer.

For the country, on the international stage this past summer, Kerr, with five goals, led a young and determined Australian team to win the inaugural Tournament of Nations, earning all nine points possible, including a first-ever victory over the United States. It was Australia's first major tournament win in seven years.

Kerr is also on the 10-player shortlist for The Best FIFA Women’s Player award. The final three nominees will be announced September 22nd, and the awards ceremony will take place on Monday, October 23rd in London where the winner will receive the award.

Sam Kerr quote courtesy of the PFA press release.