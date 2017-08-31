Five NWSL Players named to Westfield Matildas roster for September friendlies

The Westfield Matildas at the Tournament of Nations l Source: Twitter @TheMatildas

The Australian Women’s National Team also known as the Matildas have named their roster for their upcoming friendlies against Brazil. The matches will take place on September 16th and September 19th, at Pepper Stadium and McDonald Jones Stadium. There were twenty players named to the roster, five of them play in the NWSL. They are goalkeeper: Lydia Williams (Houston Dash); defenders: Steph Catley (Orlando Pride), and Alanna Kennedy (Orlando Pride); forwards: Sam Kerr (Sky Blue FC), and Hayley Raso (Portland Thorns FC)

All players have played important roles for their clubs this season. Kerr has scored 16 goals this season for Sky Blue, she leads the league in goals scored for this season and for her career. Kerr has had two hat tricks this season and a four goal game, along with many player of the week, goal of the week, and team of the month honors. Raso has scored five goals and two assists for the Thorns this season. Defenders, Kennedy has scored three goals and one assist and Catley has two assists for the Orlando Pride. Dash goalkeeper, Williams, has appeared in eight games and had 14 saves.

Four NWSL getting the start for Australia l Photo: Brandon Farris/VAVEL USA

When The Matildas were last together they won the 2017 Tournament of Nations winning all three games they played. They faced the U.S. Women’s National Team, Japan, and Brazil. Kerr had a first half hat trick in their match against Japan. Kerr scored again against Brazil, while also having two assists. The Matildas win at the 2017 Tournament of Nations was their first big tournament win, it also marked the first ever time they had beaten the USWNT.

The Matilda’s full roster for the September friendlies

Goalkeepers: Lydia Williams, Mackenzie Arnold

Defenders: Gema Simon, Caitlin Cooper, Clare Polkinghorne, Laura Alleway, Steph Catley, Alanna Kennedy, Ellie Carpenter, Georgia Yeoman- Dale

Midfielders: Chloe Logarzo, Elise Kellond-Knight, Caitlin Foord, Emily van Egmond, Tameka Butt, Katrina Gorry

Forwards: Lisa De Vanna, Emily Gielnik, Hayley Raso, Princess Ibini, Sam Kerr