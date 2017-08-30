Morgan Brian traded to Chicago Red Stars, Kristie Mewis to Houston Dash

Brian (right) has been a crucial a part of the midfield for both the Dash and the USWNT l Photo: Jenny Chuang/ VAVEL USA

It was announced Wednesday afternoon that Morgan Brian has been traded from the Houston Dash to the Chicago Red Stars, in exchange for Kristie Mewis. Both ends of the trade come with future considerations for each team. This news comes just days after Mewis got her first start for Chicago, after being traded there by the Washington Spirit. Mewis scored one goal in her one appearance for the Red Stars.

Brian, 24, has been with the Dash since she was drafted first overall in the 2015 NWSL College Draft. Brian has only made 33 appearances for Houston after missing chunks of the 2015 and 2016 seasons to play with the U.S. Women’s National Team in the Women’s World Cup and 2016 Rio Olympics, respectively. Brian has also missed part of the 2017 season due to a nagging injury.

The Chicago Red Stars are very familiar with Brian due to time with the National Team spent with Christen Press, Casey Short, Alyssa Naeher, and Julie Ertz. Brian and Ertz captained the 2012 U-20 Women’s World Cup together, where they led the team to a first place finish. Also familiar with Brian is Red Stars midfielder, Danielle Colaprico. Colaprico and Brain played collegiate soccer together at the University of Virginia. Brian scored 41 goals and tallied 43 assists in her four years. Colaprico leads the all time assists with 44, just one more over her new teammate Brian. She was also awarded the MAC Hermann Trophy twice, a feat to only be accomplished by four other players.

Kristie Mewis is leaving Chicago, after scoring one goal in one appearance for the Red Stars. l Source: Chicagoredstars.com

Mewis ended the 2016 season with the Boston Breakers, but shortly after was traded to the Washington Spirit. Just ten days ago Mewis was traded from the Spirit to the Red Stars. Mewis contributed to the Red Stars win over her former team, the Washington Spirit, on August 26th. Now just four days later Mewis will pack her things again and change cities, this time to Houston. Mewis in 2017 has scored three goals and recorded one assist in her 15 appearances.