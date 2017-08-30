Houston Dash to host Seattle Reign in Frisco, TX

Houston Dash will play Sunday in Dallas as Houston recovers from Tropical Storm Harvey | Photo: E. Sbrana - EarchPhoto

More than 30 inches of rain has fallen in the Houston area since last Thursday. As a result, catastrophic flooding, the worst in Texas' history, has plagued the city and southeast Texas. More rain is expected throughout the week as Tropical Storm Harvey refuses to weaken and leave the Texas gulf coast.

As Harvey was forecasted to make landfall in the city last weekend, the Houston Dash had to postpone their matchup versus the North Carolina Courage. That game is yet to be rescheduled. However, with another game at home this Sunday, the Dash will travel to Frisco, Texas where they will host Seattle at Toyota Stadium.

"On behalf of the Dash, I want to sincerely thank the Hunt family and our partners at FC Dallas for stepping up to assist our club in this time of need. We are thankful for the opportunity to play this match in Frisco and that the FC Dallas Foundation will be using the event as a benefit to the American Red Cross Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. This is a great example of the soccer community uniting to help one another in difficult times," said Dash president Chris Canetti.

Sunday's game is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET, and it will be presented by the FC Dallas Foundation. General admission tickets are $20, and all proceeds will go to the American Red Cross Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. Tickets can be purchased via the FC Dallas website or by calling 888-FCD-GOAL.

“We are sincerely appreciative of FC Dallas and Toyota Stadium for their willingness to assist the Houston Dash and NWSL in staging this game in Frisco. Given the impact of Hurricane Harvey and the current circumstances in the greater Houston area, it was necessary to find a solution for this game that prioritized the safety of the players, staff, and fans during this challenging time. We are grateful to the FC Dallas Foundation for providing their support for this game and helping to benefit the American Red Cross," said Amanda Duffy, NWSL Managing Director of Operations.

Houston is 9 points out playoff contention, but Sunday's game will mean much more | Photo: Jenny Chuang - VAVEL USA

The Dash will begin training in Frisco on Wednesday in preparation for Sunday's game. Houston (7-10-2) is currently in 8th place, 9 points out of 4th place.

Quotes courtesy of the NWSL press release.