Morgan Proffitt joins Washington Spirit

This week the Washington Spirit acquired a new midfielder, in the shape of 23-year-old Morgan Proffitt.

Proffitt’s move to Washington was a curious one; after making her first NWSL start just days before, she was waived by the Chicago Red Stars on Monday in order to make space on the roster for the arrival of Kristie Mewis, who was joining in a trade with the Spirit. The deal saw a 2018 draft pick head back to Washington, but two days later they also picked Proffitt off the waiver wire.

Morgan Proffitt's heading to Washington. | Photo: Chicago Red Stars

Even if the way the move came about was pretty curious, the benefits to the Spirit shouldn’t be. Already stacked in the forward areas, Washington need a player who’s able to anchor the team from a holding midfield position - which is Proffitt’s main strength. Her height also means she is a force to be reckoned with in the air.

Although she got limited playing team during her time with the Red Stars since they drafted her in the second round of this year’s NWSL College Draft, she does have international experience with the US U23 WNT. She was a part of the 2016 Nordic Cup roster, and received another call up earlier this year.

After travelling nine hours to practice yesterday, Proffitt will hope to get minutes on the board for the Spirit in their home match tomorrow (Saturday August 26) - ironically against the Chicago Red Stars. It would certainly be a chance for Proffitt to impress, as it’s a game in front of her new home fans, and her old teammates desperately needing three points in the playoff race after three consecutive losses last week.

Proffitt will wear the #12 shirt for the Washington Spirit. Their game against the Chicago Red Stars kicks off at 7:00pm ET on Saturday August 26.