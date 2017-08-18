Boston Breakers' Amanda DaCosta announces retirement

Amanda DaCosta has four starts in the 2017 season | Source: Boston Breakers

The Boston Breakers have today announced the retirement of Amanda DaCosta. The midfielder will play one last game, tomorrow (Saturday August 19) at home to the Orlando Pride, before hanging up her cleats for good.

DaCosta has played for the Washington Spirit in 2015 and the Chicago Red Stars last season, helping both to playoff berths. Ahead of this year she was traded to the Boston Breakers, with whom she had experience back in the WPSL-Elite. Prior to that, she was a Florida State Seminole, and became the first in school history to earn all-ACC honours every year she competed.

The retirement decision comes less than a month after DaCosta played in her first major tournament. Despite playing for various US Youth National Teams, the Katonah, NY native suited up for Portugal at this summer’s UEFA Women’s Euros, qualifying for the team through her father’s roots. She tallied an assist in the 2-1 victory over Scotland, which was her country’s first ever win at the competition.

Amanda DaCosta in action with the Chicago Red Stars last season | Source: Excelle Sports

In the Breakers’ official statement, DaCosta said: “I can’t wait to continue to be a fan and spectator of the NWSL as I close this chapter. I have seen so much growth in women’s soccer over the past seven years of my career, and I know big things are in the future for us all.”

And she can retire knowing that she has helped grow the game both in England - where she won two league titles with Liverpool - and domestically, as she was an exemplary professional and role model.

The news comes just one week after Orlando's Maddy Evans also made an early exit from the game; this news will inevitably incite further conversation over the viability of women’s professional soccer as a career path for players not in the US National Team pool.