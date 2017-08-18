Boston Breakers vs Orlando Pride Live Stream, Scores and Result in 2017 NWSL Match

Boston Breakers 0, Orlando Pride 2.

Prediction: It will take an almighty effort for Boston to not only recover from their midweek game enough to trouble Orlando but to also put together a solid enough team to keep both Morgan and Marta off the score sheet. I can't see this game ending in anything other than an Orlando Pride win as Boston just do not have enough healthy players to stop Orlando.

Projected Lineup for Orlando Pride: Harris; Edmonds, Monica, Krieger, Catley; Weatherholt, Kennedy, Camila; Ubogagu, Morgan, Marta.

Projected Lineup for Boston Breakers: Smith; Purce, Oyster, King, Frisbie; DaCosta, Salem, White; Leon, Dowie, Onumonu.

Match officials assigned for this game are as follows; Gustavo Solorio will be the center official, Gjovalin Bori and Ian McKay will be the assistant referees and Thomas Snyder will be the fourth official.

The match will be played at Jordan Field in Boston, Massachusetts on August 19th, 2017. The game will kick off at 4:00 PM EST and will be broadcast on go90 and nwslsoccer.com.

Even though they have kept two clean sheets in their last two games, Orlando have been porous at the back which is surprising given the players in their backline. The Pride have conceded 24 goals so far this season even when goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris was available and it will be something that head coach Tom Sermanni will hope to correct as the season reaches it's apex. Sermanni will look to Steph Catley and Ali Krieger to better their performances and keep the likes of Natasha Dowie and Rosie White quiet on Saturday afternoon when they kick off against Boston.

The visitors this weekend are the Orlando Pride who, after some inconsistencies, have seemingly found their groove now and are looking to book their place in the NWSL Playoffs for the first time in their history. The Pride have won three of their last five games which include some impressive performances against Sky Blue FC and FC Kansas City. The return to full fitness of Alex Morgan has given the Pride a more clinical edge in front of goal and has given Marta a partner in attack to play off of. Supporting those two forwards has been Camila who has been magnificent for Orlando in her midfield role. The three above-mentioned players are now in great rhythm with each other and it's helped Orlando's push up the standings to where they are now. With only one point separating them from being in fourth, the Pride will look to take advantage of an out-of-sync Breakers side and put pressure on Seattle Reign FC who sit right above them in the table.

Marta and Alex Morgan will be looking to add more goals to their season tallies | Source: orlandocitysc.com

What seems to be still a bright spark for the Breakers is the performance of goalkeeper Abby Smith. The second year player has kept Boston within touching distance for most of their games and even though she has conceded many goals, she has kept Boston's goal difference as low as she possibly could for the most part. Smith has had a makeshift backline and midfield in front of her for most of the season but that has not stopped her from being at her very best and it's earned her call ups to the United States Women's National Team recently.

The Breakers are coming off a 3-1 loss to the Houston Dash and are in dire straights at the moment. After what looked like a great start to the season, injuries have taken a toll on the Breakers and it's caused them to tumble down the standings to joint bottom of the table. Missing in action for Boston right now is Rose Lavelle, Brooke Elby and Christen Westphal and they could be joined by Margaret Purce on the injury table this weekend if Purce does not recover quickly enough to line up against Orlando this weekend. The depleted roster makes things difficult for head coach Matt Beard to still field a competitive team which can truly show how he wants his team to play. Until he has full roster again, Beard will have to make do with what he has and try and finish this season on a high.

Abby Smith continues to impress despite Boston's form | Source: bostonbreakerssoccer.com

The Boston Breakers and the Orlando Pride have already met once before this season in Orlando, where the home side on the day, the Orlando Pride, ran out as 2-0 winners. This could be a repeat scoreline this weekend as the Breakers are coming off a tough midweek game while the Pride won their last two games in some style.

Hello one and all and welcome to this weekend's National Women's Soccer League match up between the Boston Breakers and the Orlando Pride. I'm your host, Kudzi Musarurwa, and I will be keeping you updated with all the action from this game in Massachusetts.