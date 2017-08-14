Shea Groom's goal gives FC Kansas City win over the Houston Dash

After taking a tough 2-1 loss against the Portland Thorns, the Houston Dash were looking to start another unbeaten streak against FC Kansas City. The Blues were ready for the challenge and took their first win since Week 7 of the season.

Both teams came into this game looking for a win but only one team was able to get a much needed three points.. At the start of the game, the Dash were the ones getting more chances on goal. Although the Dash was looking sharp on their offensive end when it came time to defend it looked a bit rough during the first 25 minutes. As the Blues continued to pressure high, the Dash had trouble clearing the ball and, more often than not, had it land straight back at the feet of Kansas City. Luckily enough for Houston, Kansas City was not able to convert the chances that they got.

Dash forward Rachel Daly taking a shot | Source: Houston Dash Twitter - @HoustonDash

The first 25 minutes of the game, the Dash were looking rather good. That was until Carli Lloyd went down. Poliana sent a cross into the box, that found the head of Lloyd. In the process of trying to get a shot off, she landed awkwardly on her left ankle and went down in pain. Trainers come on and Dash fans sat patiently at BBVA Compass Stadium awaiting the news on their star midfielder. Immediately, center back Cari Rocarro starts to warm up and is subbed in for Lloyd during the 33rd minute as both teams took a water break.

The second half began with both teams looking for the winning goal. In the 68th minute, Kansas City thought they found it. Houston defender Cami Levin fouled Kansas City forward Sydney Leroux in the box. Initially, both players think it's a penalty for the Blues. However, it wasn't until the center referee checked with his assistant referee and was told that Leroux was in fact offside. Houston was able to escape the damage that time while Kansas City kept pressing for that winning goal.

The Blue would finally breakthrough in the 83rd minute. Becky Sauerbrunn received the ball in the attacking third and raced toward the end line. As she drove toward the 18-yard box, she sent in a cross that found the head of Shea Groom. Groom did what you are supposed to do when receiving a cross, send it back to where it came from. The ball found the upper 90 of the left corner and gave Kansas City the lead late. The goal was Groom`s second goal of the season, both against the Dash. This win gave the Blues three points and the ability to move past Boston Breakers and Washington Spirit and places them in 8th, three points behind Houston in 7th.

Both teams have a quick turnaround as Week 17 starts with three Wednesday night matches.Houston will head to Boston to take on the Breakers while FC Kansas City they will head back home to take on the Thorns.